The Capital Corporation Advises BDV Solutions, LLC on Its Partnership With Astara Capital Partners

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Capital Corporation is pleased to announce that BDV Solutions, LLC ("BDV", headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina) has partnered with Astara Capital Partners ("Astara", headquartered in New York, New York).

BDV's business solves the growing labor shortages that many employers throughout the U.S. are experiencing. BDV closes this labor gap by leveraging proprietary technology and processes in order to provide employment-based immigration services to foreign nationals. Given the continued rapid growth that BDV has been experiencing over the last several years, its leadership team recognized the need to partner with a firm that could help streamline that accelerated growth going forward.

Britt Vergnolle, Founder and CEO, commented, "We are excited to partner with the Astara team to deepen our capabilities and reach. I'm proud of what we have built at BDV and believe that Astara's experience building businesses and strengthening teams will accelerate our growth and deepen our service offering."

Devin Green, The Capital Corporation's COO, said "BDV is a highly technical, niche business that led us to customize certain aspects of our process in order to cater it to BDV's unique situation. We are thrilled with this partnership as Astara is positioned to be an excellent fit and we expect Astara to help the BDV team to unlock significant value in the years ahead."

The Capital Corporation, a leading investment bank headquartered out of Greenville, South Carolina, served as the exclusive investment banking advisor to BDV Solutions, LLC on the transaction.

About BDV Solutions, LLC: BDV (www.bdvsolutions.com) is a tech-enabled, turnkey provider of employment-based immigration services to foreign nationals and employers whose solutions help resolve labor shortages in industries across the United States. Since 2012, BDV has guided thousands of foreign nationals through the employment-based immigration process.

About Astara Capital Partners: Astara Capital Partners is an integrated team of investors and operators investing in the middle market. The firm brings capital, strategic, and operational resources to its investments to build sustainable value and position them for long-term success. More information about Astara can be found at www.astaracapital.com .

About The Capital Corporation: The Capital Corporation has been helping middle market companies achieve their financial objectives since 1991. With hundreds of closed transactions, The Capital Corporation is one of the most successful middle market investment banking firms in the country. The firm's experience, commitment, and unwavering focus to achieve such results separates the firm from its peers in the middle market. As an exclusive member of IMAP, The Capital Corporation is part of the world's largest alliance of independent M&A advisory firms. With more than 60 offices in over 40 countries, IMAP offers local expertise with unparalleled global connections. In 2020, IMAP ranked sixth in the world for completed transactions with values up to $500 million according to the Thomson Reuters Mid-Market League Table. For more information, please visit www.thecapitalcorp.com.™

Contact: Devin Green, 864.672.8400, dgreen@thecapitalcorp.com

Related Images











Image 1: The Capital Corporation





www.thecapitalcorp.com









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment