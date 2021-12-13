Gomez Trial Attorneys Announces the Addition of Trial Attorney Jessica Lujan to Our San Diego Office

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gomez Trial Attorneys has hired trial attorney Jessica Lujan to work in our San Diego office.

Ms. Lujan was born and raised in the El Paso/Ciudad Juarez, U.S.-Mexico border. She is fluent in Spanish. Prior to earning her Juris Doctor from the University of San Diego School of Law, she earned her Bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Her practice at Gomez Trial Attorneys focuses primarily on catastrophic personal injury, premises liability, and wrongful death cases. She has significant experience litigating personal injury matters for both injury victims and insurance defendants in state and federal court.

Prior to joining Gomez Trial Attorneys, Ms. Lujan worked for a leading San Diego law firm, where she represented a wide range of clients in complex business, international, tort, and elder abuse litigation. Her extensive knowledge of the insurance industry, government entity law, and the California Tort Claims Act make her a strong advocate for those she represents.

Ms. Lujan is passionate about supporting diversity efforts in the San Diego legal community. During law school, she was recognized through awards and scholarships for her academic performance, student mentorship, and leadership. She received the CALI Award for Excellence in Constitutional Law, served as a Judicial Extern for the Honorable Maria Salas-Mendoza for the Texas District Court, and published an article printed in the El Paso Bar Journal.

Gomez Trial Attorneys is one of California's leading plaintiffs trial firms. With seven offices throughout the state, Gomez Trial Attorneys has the resources, experience and knowledge to take on even the biggest defendants and most challenging cases. For more information about Gomez Trial Attorneys visit TheGomezFirm.com .

