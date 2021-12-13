Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Research Collaboration with Columbia University to Study Recombinant Trefoil Factor 2 (rTFF2)-Based Therapy (TNX-1700) for Gastric and Colorectal Cancers

TNX-1700 is Under Development as Monotherapy and in Combination with Anti-PD1 Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy in Animal Models of Two Challenging Cancers



In Mouse Models, rTFF2 Detoxifies the Tumor Microenvironment, Allows Activation of Cancer-Killing CD8+T Cells and Limits Immune Evasion by Cancer Cells

Study to be Led by Noted Cancer Researcher and Columbia Professor Timothy C. Wang, M.D.

CHATHAM, N.J., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with Columbia University (Columbia) focused on advancing recombinant trefoil factor family 2 (rTFF2)-based therapeutic candidates (TNX-1700) in the treatment of gastric and colorectal cancers.

Tonix licensed worldwide rights to develop and commercialize products related to Columbia’s rTFF2 technology in 20191, and key patent claims have recently issued in the U.S2. The new project, “Development of rTFF2-Based Therapy to Enhance Immuno-Oncology Treatments,” is the first sponsored research project of this collaboration. The agreement also gives Tonix the option to exclusively license from Columbia University new therapeutic candidates and other technologies that arise from the research collaboration for further development.

Tonix’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Seth Lederman, M.D., said, “Tonix is excited to enter into this new research agreement, which continues our work with Columbia University on the development of TNX-1700 rTFF2-based therapies as monotherapy and for enhancing the performance of anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors in treating gastric and colorectal cancers – two tumor types that are known to be notoriously unresponsive to anti-PD1 treatment. In our previous work with Columbia University, we have shown that TNX-1700 detoxifies the tumor microenvironment and potentiates anti-PD1 therapy in a mouse model of colorectal cancer. These findings raise the possibility that a tumor’s responsiveness to anti-PD1 therapy may relate to the tumor microenvironment more than to properties of the tumor itself. We believe these findings warrant additional work to learn if TNX-1700 detoxifies the tumor microenvironment in human cancer in a way that makes colorectal and gastric cancers responsive to anti-PD-1 therapy.”

The studies will be conducted by scientists at Columbia University under the direction of Timothy Wang, M.D., professor of medicine and Chief of the Division of Digestive and Liver Diseases at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Dr. Wang said, “Over the last decade, cancer therapy has been notable for improvements in treatment with the successful introduction of immune-oncology drugs that overcome immune checkpoints such as PD1-PDL1 to harness the power of the host’s adaptive immune system. However, despite these successes, most solid tumors show significant resistance to immune therapies, in part due to the presence of immune suppressor cells such as myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSCs). The new project will focus on rTFF2 in gastric and colorectal cancer models using rTFF2 to suppress MDSCs.”

Dr. Wang is an expert in the molecular mechanisms of carcinogenesis whose research has focused on the carcinogenic role of inflammation in modulating stem cell functions. Dr. Wang demonstrated that knocking out the TFF2 gene in mice leads to faster tumor growth and that overexpression of TFF2 markedly suppresses tumor growth by curtailing the homing, differentiation, and expansion of MDSCs to allow activation of cancer-killing CD8+ T cells3. He went on to show that a novel engineered form of rTFF2 (TFF2-CTP) had an extended half-life in vivo and was able to suppress MDSCs and tumor growth in an animal model of colorectal cancer. More recently, he has shown in gastric cancer models that suppressing MDSCs using chemotherapy enhances the effectiveness of anti-PD1 therapy and significantly reduces tumor growth.4 Dr. Wang proposed the concept of employing rTFF2 in combination with other therapies in cancer prevention and early treatment.

The new study will use modified TFF2 peptide with the carboxy-terminal (CTP) domain of the beta subunit of the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) fused to a TFF2 protein (TFF2-CTP) as well as Tonix-generated TFF2- albumin fusion proteins, including murine TFF2-murine serum albumin [muTFF2-MSA], human TFF2-human serum albumin [huTFF2-HSA], and rTFF2 domain-swap variant HAS-fusion proteins for their ability to synergize with anti-PD1 in mouse models of gastric and colon cancer.

About Trefoil Factor 2 (TFF2)

TFF2 is a small, secreted protein, encoded by the TFF2 gene in humans, that is expressed in gastrointestinal mucosa where it functions to protect and repair mucosa. TFF2 is also expressed at low levels in splenic immune cells and is now appreciated to have intravascular roles in spleen and in the tumor microenvironment. In gastric cancer, TFF2 is epigenetically silenced, and TFF2 is suggested to be protective against cancer development through several mechanisms. A poster, titled “Stabilized recombinant trefoil factor 2 (TFF2-CTP) enhances anti-tumor activity of PD-1 blockade in mouse models of colorectal cancer,” was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) conference as a collaboration between Tonix and Columbia University in 20205 and includes data from a preclinical study which investigated the role of PD-L1 in colorectal tumorigenesis and evaluated the utility of targeting myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) in combination with PD-1 blockade in mouse models of colorectal cancer. The data show that anti-PD-1 monotherapy was unable to evoke anti-tumor immunity in this model of colorectal cancer, but TFF2-CTP augmented the efficacy of anti-PD-1 therapy. Anti-PD-1 in combination with TFF2-CTP showed greater anti-tumor activity in PD-L1-overexpressing mice. Tonix is developing TNX-1700 (rTFF2-CTP) for the treatment of gastric and colon cancers under a license from Columbia University. Columbia was recently granted patent claims, which, excluding possible patent term extensions, is expected to provide U.S. market exclusivity until April 2, 2033.

