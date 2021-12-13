Inivata Appoints David Eberhard MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer

Research Triangle Park, NC, USA and Cambridge, UK, 13 December 2021 -- Inivata, a leader in liquid biopsy, today announced the appointment of David Eberhard MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). David will oversee the clinical and strategic development of Inivata’s liquid biopsy tests with a particular focus on its RaDaR™ assay for the detection of minimal residual disease (MRD).

David is a seasoned healthcare executive, bringing over 20 years’ experience in the research and development of oncology therapeutics, biomarkers, and diagnostics. He joins Inivata from Illumina, where he served as Senior Medical Director, Oncology, and was responsible for providing clinical expertise, strategic vision, and leadership to build the corporate and public presence of a new and rapidly growing medical oncology group. Prior to this he held the role of Senior Director, Oncology Development at Genomic Health, where he provided strategic and tactical support to bring oncology mutation testing to market, with a focus on the company’s OncotypeSEQ, a liquid biopsy NGS gene mutation panel for solid tumors. David has been active as a consultant advising various biotech, pharma and VC clients on cancer drugs, diagnostic R&D and molecular pathology. He has also served as a pathologist in various lab-based roles, both within academia and industry, working on a variety of initiatives in oncology diagnostics, drug development and genomics.

David holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from the University of South Dakota and a MD / PhD in Pharmacology from the University of Michigan. He carried out his Postdoctoral Research Fellowship in Pathology and Pharmacology at the University of Virginia and holds an American Board of Pathology Certification in Anatomic Pathology and Neuropathology.

Clive Morris, President of Inivata, commented: “David has a wealth of experience in leading clinical strategy in cancer diagnostics businesses with specific expertise in the liquid biopsy space. This will be an invaluable asset to Inivata as we progress the development of our highly sensitive, personalized RaDaR assay. His appointment further strengthens our management team as we look to accelerate the launch of RaDaR in a clinical setting.”

David Eberhard, Chief Medical Officer at Inivata, commented: “This is a truly exciting time to be joining Inivata, as it solidifies its position as a leader in the liquid biopsy space. Its innovative technology continues to make headway following recent collaborations for the use of RaDaR in clinical trial settings. I look forward to working with Clive and the team to bring this much needed technology to the forefront of cancer care.”

About Inivata

Inivata is the liquid biopsy-focused subsidiary of the NeoGenomics, Inc (NASDAQ: NEO) Group. Inivata’s InVision® liquid biopsy platform unlocks essential genomic information from a simple blood draw to guide and personalize cancer treatment, monitor response and detect relapse. Inivata’s technology is based on pioneering research from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge. The personalized RaDaR™ assay allows the highly sensitive detection of residual disease and recurrence and has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA. The commercially available InVisionFirst®-Lung test offers best-in-class sensitivity and turnaround and provides molecular insights

that enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for advanced NSCLC patients. Inivata is partnering with pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies and commercial partners in a range of early and late-stage cancer development programs across a range of cancer types. Inivata has a CLIA certified, CAP accredited laboratory in Research Triangle Park, NC and R&D laboratories in Cambridge, UK.



