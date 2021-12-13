Aterian And Recurrent Announce A Strategic Online Media and E-Commerce Partnership

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian”) announced today that it plans to partner with Recurrent Ventures Inc. (“Recurrent”) for strategic marketing efforts. As part of the collaboration, Recurrent and Aterian intend to combine Recurrent’s iconic digital media brands and publishing business with Aterian’s data and E-Commerce platform to promote products through affiliate marketing and editorial coverage as well as launching new co-branded products and brands.



Aterian’s Chief Executive Officer, Yaniv Sarig, commented, “Recurrent’s combination of iconic brands, world class editorial capabilities and performance marketing expertise make them a perfect strategic partner for Aterian. We believe that the power of publishers and their authentic connection with their audiences will pair well with our E-commerce platform to create a strong opportunity to drive growth for both companies. We look forward to working closely with the Recurrent team to drive more sales to Aterian’s existing brands through Recurrent’s portfolio of online editorial publications reaching over 60 million monthly unique visitors. We are particularly excited also about the potential prospect of launching co-branded products designed through our data driven methodology and promoted through Recurrent’s channels.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Aterian to expand our content driven commerce initiatives and help both our companies accelerate growth," added Recurrent CEO, Lance Johnson. “There is such a natural synergy between Aterian’s technology-enabled consumer products and our digital media portfolio, especially with our science, technology, home, and outdoor brands. Our teams are also incredibly excited about the newfound ability to collaborate with the experts at Aterian on new products and packages that are aligned with our audiences’ interests as well as those of the general public.”

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER), is a leading technology-enabled consumer products platform that builds, acquires, and partners with best-in-class e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top selling consumer products. The Company’s cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEE™), leverages machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to streamline the management of products at scale across the world’s largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Shopify and Walmart. Aterian has thousands of SKUs across 14 owned and operated brands and sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty and consumer electronics.

About Recurrent Ventures

Recurrent is an innovative digital media company that empowers brands to grow, and connect with consumers in a way that is enjoyable, sustainable, inspiring, and profitable—while maintaining editorial integrity. Its best-in-class brands like Popular Science, The Drive, Domino, MEL, Field & Stream, SAVEUR, Futurism, and Task & Purpose engage a combined audience of more than 60 million monthly unique visitors. Initially founded in late 2018 with the acquisition of The Drive, the portfolio rapidly expanded under the ownership and backing of North Equity LLC to include 20 digital media brands across automotive, home, lifestyle, military, outdoors, and science and tech verticals.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements including, in particular, the statements regarding our partnership with Recurrent and its ability to drive sales and growth, and our ability to launch co-branded products. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainties and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to; those related to the negotiation and agreement of a definitive agreement with Recurrent; those related to the global shipping disruptions, our ability to continue as a going concern, our ability to meet financial covenants with our lenders, our ability to create operating leverage and efficiency when integrating companies that we acquire, including through the use of our team’s expertise, the economies of scale of our supply chain and automation driven by our platform; those related to our ability to grow internationally and through the launch of products under our brands and the acquisition of additional brands; those related to the impact of COVID-19, including its impact on consumer demand, our cash flows, financial condition and revenue growth rate; our supply chain including sourcing, manufacturing, warehousing and fulfillment; our ability to manage expenses, working capital (including for PPE products) and capital expenditures efficiently; our business model and our technology platform; our ability to disrupt the consumer products industry; our ability to grow market share in existing and new product categories, including PPE; our ability to generate profitability and stockholder value; international tariffs and trade measures; inventory management, product liability claims, recalls or other safety and regulatory concerns; reliance on third party online marketplaces; seasonal and quarterly variations in our revenue; acquisitions of other companies and technologies, our ability to continue to access debt and equity capital (including on terms advantageous to the Company) and the extent of our leverage and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Investor Contact: