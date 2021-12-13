SIBANNAC, INC. PURSUES PATENTED TECHNOLOGY AND IDENTIFIES PRODUCTS FOR NEW CONSUMER BRAND

Scottsdale, Arizona, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), announced the following:

In its continued pursuit to develop next generation wellness products, the Company has executed an NDA with a technology firm with a patent pending wearable tech in the healthcare space. The innovation combines discreet, wearable sensors that communicate directly with a software application that interprets the data and allows for highly personalized healthcare assessments and dietary recommendations. The intent of the parties would be for Sibannac to acquire the tech firm and lead it through the research and development phase into brand development, marketing, and monetization strategies. Further disclosures will be made as discussions between the parties progress.

The Company will be unveiling its new consumer brand to the public in the near future. All of the brand architecture and positioning was accomplished in the last year. Further, market research was done to determine the initial products to bring to market. The top three product categories are anxiety, sleep and pain, and there is overlap between them.

The Campus

The Company is conducting research and development of various flavor profiles and delivery systems of Kratom in its Scottsdale facility. The Kratom market is highly fragmented and the few existing brands with any sizable distribution are confined to the smoke-shop segment, C-store and gas stations. Through our in-house development team, Sibannac is developing the highest quality Kratom products for our own brands as well as to offer to white-label clients. Through Eric Stoll and Lifetime Branding , Sibannac has access to physician and healthcare networks that can be tapped to distribute a first of its kind, luxury Kratom brand.

Overseeing manufacturing and logistics, both on and off premises, the Company has been fortunate to retain Eric Manfull to execute management’s vision and commitment to quality. Eric has overseen operations, warehousing, QA/QC and Engineering/Maintenance for several large manufacturing firms with 15 years of experience in the health and wellness industry.

He has overseen the production of more than 6,000 dietary supplement products and has formulated more than 100 products. Mr. Manfull served for over 22 years in the U.S. Navy, specializing in Maritime Engineering, Diving and Salvage and Surface Warfare & Naval Special Operations.

The Company will also be executing an awareness campaign beginning in the new year that will feature digital ads as well as physical billboard placement, in addition to interviews with the management team. For new investors, please see the NOHO, Inc. (OTC Pink: DRNK) shareholder call featuring a discussion with Sibannac’s CEO David Mersky, Lifetime’s Eric Stoll and Kevin Williams. Mr. Williams has been involved in several branding campaigns on behalf of leading brands in the herbal and natural supplement space: Event recording

