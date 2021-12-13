Global Metabolomics Market Research Report 2021 Featuring Major Players Such as Human Metabolome Technologies, Metabolon, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker & Agilent Technologies - Forecasts to 2025 & 2030

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metabolomics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metabolomics market is expected to grow from $2.03 billion in 2020 to $2.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The market is expected to reach $3.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.3%.



Major players in the metabolomics market are Human Metabolome Technologies, Metabolon, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker and Agilent Technologies.



The metabolomics market consists of sales of metabolomics analytical tools, equipment and related services. Metabolomics is the field of bio-analytics for quantification and identification of metabolic small molecules such as cell, tissue, organ and biological fluid. Metabolomics includes analytical instruments such as liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, capillary electrophoresis, mass spectrometry and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.



The increasing complexity in interpreting data act as a restraint hindering the metabolomics market growth. Metabolomics tools generate huge quantum of data through metabolomics techniques and the generated data keeps changing not static, hence increasing the difficultly in interpretation of data.

For instance, data generated by nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy, an analytical technique used for metabolic profiling (a method to measure and interpret various low molecular weight and other intermediates), is difficult to process and interpret. High-level statistical techniques are required for classification and analysis of this data to uncover the biological knowledge which is time-consuming and expensive, restraining the metabolomics market growth.



Increasing prevalence rate of cancer drives the metabolomics market growth. Metabolomics screens the potential biomarkers (specific cells, molecules, or genes, gene products, enzymes, or hormones) to measure the cancer drug responsiveness aiding early diagnosis.

For instance, according to a report by American Cancer Society in 2019, approximately 1,762,450 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the United States of which the most common cancers are lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer and others. In 2020, according to American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading cancer killer in both men and women in the USA, there were 228,820 new cancer cases and 135,720 deaths.

Metabolomics approaches such as nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) technique and mass spectrometry (MS) techniques have been used to study cancer. Companies like Metabolon Inc., Bruker Corp, and others have adopted metabolomics as a tool for early detection and cure for cancer.



Machine learning is increasing its popularity in the field of metabolomics due to improve efficiency in interpretation of data generated from metabolomics techniques. Machine learning enabled technologies help in automation of risky and complex processes, avoid repetitive and time taking processes, provide quick and error-free services.

Companies in the industry are preferring machine learning techniques for metabolism analysis to solve problems, automate processes and execute tasks. Some of the machine learning algorithms aid in metabolism data analysis and metabolic pathway modelling. Some of the companies such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Metabolon Inc and others have started using machine learning algorithms for better understanding and prediction in metabolomics study.



