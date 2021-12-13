The liquid ring compressors market size was USD 874 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,229 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liquid Ring Compressors Market by Type, Material Type, Flow Rate, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190074/?utm_source=GNW

Owing to these advantages, liquid ring compressors are widely applied in petroleum, chemical, power, metallurgy, and pharmaceutical industries.

Two-stage segment is expected to dominate the liquid ring compressors market during 2021-2026

By type, two-stage segment is projected to lead the market. This segment is growing owing to the rise in investments being made to carry out industrialization in the Asia Pacific region, along with the increased demand for two-stage liquid ring compressors across industries.



Stainless steel segment is expected to dominate the liquid ring compressors market, by material type, during the forecast period

Based on material type, stainless steel segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall liquid ring compressors market, in terms of value, in 2020. Characteristics such as high cavitation resistance that enhances the life expectancy of liquid ring compressor is expected to enhance the demand for stainless steel liquid ring compressors during the forecast period.

600-3000 m3/h segment is expected to dominate the liquid ring compressors market during 2021-2026

By flow rate, the 600-3000 m3/h segment accounted for the largest share of the market, in terms of value, in 2020.The liquid ring compressors with a flow rate of 600-3000 m3/h and 3,000-10,000 m3/h are considered medium capacity liquid ring compressors.



Steadily growing demand for industrial vacuum applications, mainly from the chemical, pulp & paper, and power generation industries, is aiding in the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the liquid ring compressors market during 2021-2026

Asia Pacific dominated the global liquid ring compressors market in 2020.Industrial activities are growing in this region owing to low manufacturing costs and support of local governments.



Also, increasing investments in research and development activities are driving the liquid ring compressors market in Asia Pacific.



The key market players include Busch Vacuum Solutions (Germany), Flowserve Corporation (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Ingersoll Rand (US), DEKKER Vacuum Technologies, Inc. (US), Graham Corporation (US), Cutes Corp. (Taiwan), Zibo Zhaohan Vacuum Pump Co., Ltd (China), OMEL (Brazil), and Speck (Germany). These players have adopted product launches, agreements, acquisitions, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions as their growth strategies.



