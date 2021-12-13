Global Clinical Nutrition Market Report 2021-2025 & 2030 Featuring Abbott Labs, Nestle, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen, Perrigo Co, Hospira, Fresenius Kabi, Danone, Pfizer, and Mead Johnson Nutrition

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Nutrition Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical nutrition market is expected to grow from $40.58 billion in 2020 to $43.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The market is expected to reach $58.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



Major players in the clinical nutrition market are Abbott Laboratories, Nestle SA, Baxter Healthcare Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Perrigo Company Plc, Hospira, Fresenius Kabi, Danone, Pfizer, and Mead Johnson Nutrition Company.



The clinical nutrition market consists of sales of clinical nutrition interventions and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce nutritional products that are used in the treatment of diseases related to malnutrition, restoring body tissue, and boosting energy and immunity in the body. Clinical nutrition helps in keeping the patient healthy by providing the required amount of nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals.



Stringent government regulations are expected to hamper the growth of the clinical nutrition market. The increasing use of dietary products raised public health concerns about their efficacy and safety in both short and long terms. The most frequent concerns with nutritional products include intentional adulteration, contamination, and incorrect reporting on the claimed content by the manufacturers, which may lead to serious health hazards. To ensure public health safety, strict regulations have been initiated by major international and national bodies.

Manufacturers are responsible to give appropriate label information, composition and use of products, and ensure the safety of their products under the intended conditions of use, as required by the authorities such as Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in India, European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Europe, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States. Manufacturers must follow cGMPs with registration and periodic inspection of facilities and mandatory adverse event reporting. These stringent government regulations are limiting the overall growth of the clinical nutrition market.



The rising geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the clinical nutrition market. The clinical nutrition needs of elderly people are determined by several factors including specific health conditions and associated impairment of the organ system, the level of activity, energy consumption and caloric requirements of an individual, the capacity to access, prepare, consume and digest food, and personal dietary preferences.

Clinical nutrition problems in the elderly are related not only to multiple drug use but also to the consumption of specialized diets for one or more chronic illnesses. Thus, the growing geriatric population is anticipated to drive the market growth.



Major players operating in the industry are undergoing strategic initiatives such as increasing production capacity and expanding global presence.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Clinical Nutrition Market Characteristics



3. Clinical Nutrition Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Clinical Nutrition



5. Clinical Nutrition Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Clinical Nutrition Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Clinical Nutrition Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Clinical Nutrition Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Clinical Nutrition Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Infant Nutrition

Parental Nutrition

Enteral Nutrition

6.2. Global Clinical Nutrition Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Oral

Enteral

Parenteral

6.3. Global Clinical Nutrition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Cancer

Neurological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Others

6.4. Global Clinical Nutrition Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Pediatric

Adults

Geriatric

7. Clinical Nutrition Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Clinical Nutrition Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Clinical Nutrition Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Nestle SA

Baxter Healthcare Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Perrigo Company Plc

Hospira

Fresenius Kabi

Danone

Pfizer

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Hero Nutritionals

Gentiva Health Services

J. Heinz Company

Ajinomoto

Lonza Group

GlaxoSmithKline

BASF SE

Kendall

Nutricia

DuPont Nutrition & Health

American Home Patient

Reckitt Benckiser Group

