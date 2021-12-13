The Global Dietary Chocolate Products Market is expected to grow by $ 6.71 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dietary Chocolate Products Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190028/?utm_source=GNW

20% during the forecast period. Our report on the dietary chocolate products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness about the benefits of dietary chocolate products and rise in promotional and marketing initiatives. In addition, rising awareness about the benefits of dietary chocolate products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The dietary chocolate products market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The dietary chocolate products market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline distribution

• Online distribution



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased number of product launchesas one of the prime reasons driving the dietary chocolate products market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dietary chocolate products market vendors that include Barry Callebaut AG, CEMOI Group, Guittard Chocolate Co., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Migros Cooperatives, Mondelez International Inc., Pascha Chocolate Co., and SCHOKINAG-Schokolade-Industrie GmbH. Also, the dietary chocolate products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

