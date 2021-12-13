United States Military Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Report 2021: Drivers, Restraints and Potential Opportunities in Research and Commercialization for Stakeholders

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Military Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report details the US Department of Defense's (DoD) interest in commercial eVTOL systems and active experimentation with the technology, primarily through the Agility Prime program. eVTOL segments discussed include tilt thrust, lift and cruise, and multicopter.
We also provide growth drivers and restraints and potential opportunities in research and commercialization for stakeholders.
The necessity of developing green fuel for aircraft and airlines drives the development of the electric vertical take-off landing aircraft (eVTOL) commercial industry. Market participants are pursuing eVTOL development to produce a quiet and cost-effective air taxi.
