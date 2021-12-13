The Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Market is expected to grow by $ 513.82 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190023/?utm_source=GNW

70% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for integrated healthcare and the growing need for efficient and accurate collection of patient data. In addition, the increasing need for integrated healthcare is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The computerized physician order entry market analysis includes the mode segment and geographic landscape.



The computerized physician order entry market is segmented as below:

By Mode

• Cloud based

• On-premise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing investments by leading healthcare IT companiesas one of the prime reasons driving the computerized physician order entry market growth during the next few years.



Our report on computerized physician order entry market covers the following areas:

• Computerized physician order entry market sizing

• Computerized physician order entry market forecast

• Computerized physician order entry market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading computerized physician order entry market vendors that include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., athenahealth Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Cerner Corp., eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Information Technology Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG. Also, the computerized physician order entry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

