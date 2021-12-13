Arbutus and Qilu Pharmaceutical Enter into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement and Strategic Partnership to Develop and Commercialize AB-729 in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan

Qilu Pharmaceutical, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in China, becomes strategic partner to provide development, manufacturing and commercialization expertise for the mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan markets



Arbutus to receive $40 million in an upfront payment, up to $245 million in development and commercialization milestone payments, double-digit tiered royalties and a $15 million equity investment

WARMINSTER, Pa. and JINAN, China, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and Qilu Pharmaceutical, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in China, today announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement and strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of AB-729 for the treatment or prevention of hepatitis B in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.



AB-729 is Arbutus’s lead RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic that is currently in multiple Phase 2a proof-of-concept clinical trials designed to evaluate it in combination with other approved or investigational agents.

William Collier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arbutus Biopharma, commented, “Qilu is an ideal partner for our AB-729 RNAi therapeutic given their extensive development, regulatory and commercialization capabilities in China. We are now positioned to bring AB-729 to the largest HBV patient population in need of a cure and to tap into one of the largest and most promising healthcare markets worldwide. We are committed to working with Qilu in this partnership which further validates the potential of AB-729 to address the unmet medical need in HBV.”

Qilu Pharmaceutical Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Yan Li commented, “The HBV patient population is significant in China. Based on clinical data achieved to-date, we believe in the potential of AB-729 to be a safe and effective treatment option in treating HBV. We look forward to collaborating with Arbutus to maximize the potential clinical value that AB-729 can bring to and benefit the millions of underserved HBV patients in China.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Arbutus will receive a $40 million upfront payment and will be entitled to additional payments of up to $245 million upon reaching certain development, regulatory and sales milestones. The above amounts are net of withholding taxes. Qilu will be responsible for funding all development and commercialization activities for mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Arbutus is also entitled to receive double-digit tiered royalties up to the low twenties percent on annual net sales. In addition, Qilu will make a $15 million equity investment in Arbutus common shares at a price of $4.19 per share, a 15% premium of Arbutus’ previous 30-day average closing stock price calculated from December 10, 2021.

About AB-729

AB-729 is an RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic specifically designed to reduce all HBV viral proteins and antigens, including hepatitis B surface antigen, which is thought to be a key prerequisite to enable reawakening of a patient’s immune system to respond to the virus. AB-729 targets hepatocytes using Arbutus’ novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology that enables subcutaneous delivery. Clinical data generated thus far has shown single- and multi-doses of AB-729 to be generally safe and well-tolerated while providing meaningful reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen and hepatitis B DNA.

About HBV

Hepatitis B is a potentially life-threatening liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). HBV can cause chronic infection which leads to a higher risk of death from cirrhosis and liver cancer. Chronic HBV infection represents a significant unmet medical need. The World Health Organization estimates that over 250 million people worldwide suffer from chronic HBV infection, while other estimates indicate that approximately 2 million people in the United States suffer from chronic HBV infection. Approximately 900,000 people die every year from complications related to chronic HBV infection despite the availability of effective vaccines and current treatment options.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a broad portfolio of assets with different modes of action to provide a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple product candidates with distinct mechanisms of action that suppress viral replication, reduce surface antigen and reawaken the immune system. Arbutus believes this three-prong approach is key to transforming the treatment and developing a potential cure for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus’ HBV product pipeline includes RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, oral capsid inhibitors, oral compounds that inhibit PD-L1 and oral HBV RNA destabilizers. In addition, Arbutus has an ongoing drug discovery and development program directed to identifying orally active agents for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19). For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

About Qilu Pharmaceutical

Qilu Pharmaceutical is a leading vertically integrated pharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative medicines. With a diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics, 10 manufacturing sites and more than 23,000 employees worldwide, Qilu is dedicated to transforming scientific innovation by internal R&D across 5 R&D platforms based in the US (Seattle WA, Boston MA, San Francisco CA) and China (Shanghai, Jinan), and external partnership globally into healthcare solutions to address unmet medical needs. To date, Qilu has launched 200+ products with 30+ products "First to launch" in China and 3 products "D181 launch" in US with approximately US$4.2 billion sales revenue in 2020. For more information, please visit http://en.qilu-pharma.com.

Contact Information

Investors and Media

William H. Collier

President and CEO

Phone: 267-469-0914

Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

Lisa M. Caperelli

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: 215-206-1822

Email: lcaperelli@arbutusbio.com



