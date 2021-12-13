Soluna Announces November Site Level Financials

Financial Results Accelerating; Remains On Track to Deliver Over 1EH/s by End of Q1’22

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Soluna Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLNH), a developer of green data centers for cryptocurrency mining and other intensive computing, announced today the release of its November site level financials, business update and outlook.

Michael Toporek, CEO of MTI, stated, "Our team delivered another solid month of strong performance. We expect financial results to accelerate over the next several months as we remain on track to deliver over 1EH/s by the end of Q1 next year. That should drive a yearly revenue run-rate exceeding $61 million and cash contribution margin over $40 million. It is extremely gratifying to see our team executing at this level.”

Key Summary Highlights for November 2021

Strong financial results continuing to scale and will accelerate over the next several months

Current yearly cash contribution margin run-rate at $23.3 million

Currently at 623 PH/s (December 9th), expect to hit 722 PH/s in +/- 30 days due to supply chain issues

Targeted 912 PH/s by end of Q1 2022 and expect to exceed that with over 1 EH/s

Expect to have Sophie (Anaconda) scaled up to 25 MW and fully energized by December 31st

Continue to carefully ramp and test infrastructure

*all numbers below exclude legacy hosting ($ in 000s; Unaudited)* Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Oct 2021 Nov 2021 Revenue $995 $1,657 $2,368 $2,142 $2,632 Contribution Margin $744 $1,261 $1,703 $1,444 $1,943 Annualized Revenue $3,980 $6,628 $9,472 $25,704 $31,583 Annualized Contribution Margin $2,976 $5,044 $6,812 $17,328 $23,311





A presentation and corresponding video is available on the Company’s website at solunacomputing.com/investors/updates/monthlyflashnovember2021

