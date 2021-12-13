Acerus Announces Amendments to Loan Facilities

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (the “Company” or “Acerus”) (TSX:ASP; OTCQB:ASPCF) today announced that it has entered into an amending agreement with First Generation Capital Inc. (“First Generation”), a company affiliated with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Acerus1, to increase the existing subordinated secured loan facility (the “Loan Facility”) from US$15 million to US$25 million. This increase will be made available to the Company by way of one or more advances under a secured grid promissory note with First Generation provided that any such advance will be made before February 1, 2022.



The Loan Facility is subordinated to the senior facility with SWK Funding LLC (“SWK”) and bears interest at a rate of eight percent (8%) per annum. Subject to the terms of the subordination and intercreditor agreement between First Generation and SWK, the Loan Facility is repayable in full on December 31, 2024, with cash payments of interest and/or principal subject to certain exceptions related to the Company’s market capitalization and the outstanding principal amount of the senior facility with SWK; the Loan Facility can be prepaid in full or in part without penalty following repayment in full of indebtedness owed to SWK. The proceeds from the Loan Facility will be used for ongoing general working capital.

In addition to the increase in the Loan Facility, SWK has consented to temporarily amend their facility to reduce the minimum Consolidated Unencumbered Liquid Asset (generally defined as cash adjusted for certain accounts receivable and payable) covenant from US$2 million to US$250,000 until February 1, 2022.

“While the Company continues to execute on a strategy that emphasizes expanding NATESTO® access in the United States, we appreciate the flexibility of First Generation in providing funds to ensure such plans proceed unhindered,” said Ed Gudaitis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acerus. “This financing, and the success of our rollout, bolster the Company’s outlook as we turn the corner on 2022.”

In light of First Generation’s relationship to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Acerus, the independent members of the Board of Directors, led by the Lead Independent Director, separately met to consider and discuss the amendment to the Loan Facility. Following the review of such independent members of the Board of Directors, it was unanimously determined that the entering into of the amendment to the Loan Facility was in the best interests of Acerus.

(1) A material change report was not filed at least 21 days prior to the entering into of the amendment to the Loan Facility from First Generation as the terms and conditions of such arrangements were not yet finalized at such time.

