Global Prices Market Research Study 2021 with Contributions from 521 Respondents Across 106 Countries

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market Research Prices and Costing Study 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Prices Study, usually run every two years, provides insights in the price of research around the world and examines differences in pricing that exist between countries, between types of research projects (and methodology) and over time. This iteration of the project has been conducted after a period of three years due to COVID-19.

For both suppliers and buyers of market research, the Global Prices Study is an essential element of any reference library. Its unique content provides an exclusive insight into how research pricing has adapted to the ever-increasing technology imperative AND the unforeseen global pandemic; as a result, it offers unrivalled guidance in the planning and purchasing of primary data collection projects.

The project is based on a set of example projects, with participating agencies submitting bids. This year, quotes were submitted in response to a standardised set of seven projects; six consumer research projects (three quantitative, two qualitative, and one utilising social media research), one B2B project, and a set of commercial tariffs for staff time and a presentation.

Although the fieldwork was conducted in various currencies, the study is reported in U.S. Dollars (unless specifically indicated otherwise), using exchange rates from July 2021. The data was collected between May and August 2021.

This year, a new estimate is added based specifically on a research consultancy project. Relevant issues have also been addressed in more depth, through comments from recognised professionals in the industry. The report also includes some additional feedback on the cost of incentives to participants of market research projects and the choice of data collection methodologies, which is a must-read section for both suppliers and buyers alike.

The report comprises includes contributions from 521 respondents across 106 countries.

Previous Edition Insights

The 2016 and 2018 reports had already predicted a decline in prices for online methodologies and an increase in the cost of F2F, and that is apparent; as an example, the cost of undertaking a U&A project using F2F in 2016 was 56% more expensive than online, in 2018 it was 79% more expensive.

This edition now shows it to be more than twice as expensive - 105% (given all of the health and safety measures necessitated by COVID-19). On a related issue - and resulting from lockdowns and restricted travel opportunities - the "human factor" was negatively affected during the pandemic and experienced a sharp drop in the rates charged by all types of professionals: juniors, mid-level, and seniors fell by 32- 40%, while marketing scientists and advanced analytics experts fell much less, by 15%. As markets and economies recover, will this be one of the first things to recover?

Key Topics Covered:

Foreword Introduction Executive Summary How to navigate this report Project 1 - Usage and attitude study Project 2 - Tracking Study Project 3 - Focus Groups Project 4 - Online discussions Project 5 - Social media listening Project 6 - B2B research Project 7 - Research consultancy Commercial Tariffs / F2F Presentation Choices of methodologies The cost of Incentives Key Markets Global Ranking Median Prices 2010 to 2021 Prices by Region and Sub-Region Prices by Country Appendix

