2021 Market Growth Opportunities in Recycled Materials, Alternative Proteins, and Materials for Air and Water Purification

This issue of High-Tech Materials Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) showcases a self-healing waterborne epoxy primer, aluminum-coated basalt-based reinforced fibers, alternative proteins for food and animal feed, and an innovative material for artificial bone replacements.
The TOE also covers a low-cost, sustainable, and clean cooking fuel, and a sustainable biofuel for the marine industry. The TOE also focuses on air and water purification systems.
The High-Tech Materials TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various materials across industries.
Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.
Innovations in Materials for Recycling, Purification Systems, and Alternative Proteins
- Facilitating Self-Sufficiency in the Food and Agriculture Industry
- Insect-Based Proteins for a Sustainable Future
- Recygen Ltd. UK - Investor Dashboard
- Self-Healing Waterborne Epoxy Primer
- Ami's Low Voc Technology is Designed to Maintain High Adhesion and Mitigate Corrosion of Various Substrates
- Autonomic Materials Inc. US - Investor Dashboard
- Aluminum-Coated Basalt-Based Reinforced Fibers
- Technology Offered by Fibrecoat Delivers Low-Cost, High-Performance Metal-Coated Fibers
- Fibrecoat Gmbh, Germany - Investor Dashboard
- Alternative Proteins for Animal Feed
- Hipromine's Functional Ingredients Transform the Animal Feed Industry
- Hipromine, Poland - Investor Dashboard
- Innovative Material for Artificial Bone Replacements
- Flexioss from Medical Inventi Can Transform Medical Care and Orthopedics
- Medical Inventi S.A. Poland - Investor Dashboard
- Safe and Efficient Air Purification System
- Reducing the Risk of Airborne Diseases in Indoor Areas
- Sustainable Biofuel for the Marine Industry
- Low-Cost, Sustainable, and Clean Cooking Fuel
- Highly Efficient Water Purification System for Hemodialysis
