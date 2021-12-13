Fantasy 360 Technologies Announces DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech (“Immersive Tech”, “Fantasy 360”, or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) (FSE:79W) (OTCQB: FNTTF) is pleased to announce that the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") has made Fantasy 360 common shares eligible for electronic deposit with DTC. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation ("DTCC"), one of the world's largest securities depositories. DTCC manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.



"We have a global vision for our company, and making it accessible to the critical U.S. market is another step forward for us, and provides greater volume and liquidity for our shareholders," said Fantasy 360 CEO Tim Bieber.

ABOUT FANTASY 360 TECHNOLOGIES INC. D/B/A IMMERSIVE TECH

Fantasy 360 Technologies is building the Physical Metaverse. Since 2016 the Company has been an industry leader in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment attractions. With its Hardware Platform UNCONTAINED and its Software Platform Uncontained/OS, the company helps its stakeholders build user experiences unmatched in realism, depth and immersion. The company builds experiences on its platforms for some of the world's largest companies including: Intel, Bayer, Capital One, Scotia Bank, the US Food and Drug Administration, Allegiant Airlines and more.

