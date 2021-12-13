Juggernaut Drills 2.3 gpt AuEq over 6.5 m on Gold Standard

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (The “Company” or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to announce the results from its 2021 maiden exploratory drill program on its 100% controlled Gold Standard property situated along the Central Coast of British Columbia. A total of 11 shallow exploratory holes were drilled, all of which intersected significant widths of anomalous gold and polymetallic mineralization and/or quartz-chlorite-sulphide veining on the Goldzilla Hinge Zone. Drill hole GSD-21-10 intersected 2.146 gpt Au (2.302 gpt AuEq) over 6.5 m including 3.284 gpt Au (3.498 gpt AuEq) over 4.0 m and 8.210 gpt Au (8.638 gpt AuEq) over 1 m. The Goldzilla Zone has been traced on surface for 800 m with a vertical relief of 300 m and remains open both to the southeast and to depth. A small faction of the Goldzilla vein has been tested on strike and to depth to date. The 2021 drilling focused on the Hinge Zone was successful in confirming the gold mineralized vein for 60 meters along strike and 55 m to depth and remains open.



Drill Highlights:

Table 1: 2021 Gold Standard drill hole assay results. Widths are reported in drill core lengths and the true widths are not known. See Table 2 for hole locations, azimuth and dip.

GSD-21-01 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq (gpt)* Interval 43.00 47.50 4.50 0.220 0.856 0.001 0.000 0.009 0.238 Including 43.50 46.00 2.50 0.275 1.013 0.001 0.000 0.009 0.296 GSD-21-02 From (m) To (m) 0.00 Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq (gpt)* Interval 46.00 48.50 2.50 0.352 1.170 0.001 0.000 0.005 0.372 Including 46.00 48.00 2.00 0.412 1.288 0.001 0.000 0.004 0.432 Including 46.00 47.00 1.00 0.555 1.650 0.001 0.000 0.005 0.580 GSD-21-03 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq (gpt)* Interval 82.00 83.00 1.00 0.414 0.825 0.003 0.000 0.012 0.438 GSD-21-04 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq (gpt)* Interval 43.00 44.00 1.00 0.209 1.200 0.003 0.000 0.008 0.234 Interval 51.50 52.00 0.50 5.690 17.200 0.001 0.000 0.002 5.915 GSD-21-05 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq (gpt)* Interval 48.50 49.50 1.00 0.825 2.900 0.001 0.000 0.005 0.866 Including 49.00 49.50 0.50 1.040 3.500 0.001 0.000 0.005 1.089 GSD-21-06 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq (gpt)* Interval 49.50 50.50 1.00 0.441 1.400 0.000 0.000 0.002 0.461 GSD-21-07 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq (gpt)* Interval 44.50 45.00 0.50 0.465 2.800 0.011 0.000 0.004 0.522 Interval 59.00 62.00 3.00 0.212 0.917 0.002 0.000 0.004 0.230 Including 59.00 60.50 1.50 0.281 1.333 0.002 0.000 0.004 0.304 GSD-21-08 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq (gpt)* Interval 54.00 55.50 1.50 0.274 0.683 0.000 0.000 0.002 0.285 Including 55.00 55.50 0.50 0.566 1.300 0.000 0.000 0.003 0.585 GSD-21-10 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq (gpt)* Interval 61.50 68.00 6.50 2.146 7.585 0.033 0.000 0.003 2.302 Including 63.00 68.00 5.00 2.689 9.520 0.038 0.000 0.003 2.878 Including 63.00 67.00 4.00 3.284 11.550 0.038 0.000 0.002 3.498 Including 64.00 67.00 3.00 3.947 14.033 0.026 0.000 0.002 4.173 Including 64.00 65.00 1.00 8.210 31.100 0.016 0.000 0.001 8.638 GSD-21-11 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq (gpt)* Interval 54.50 55.50 1.00 0.195 0.700 0.002 0.000 0.008 0.212 Including 54.50 55.00 0.50 0.233 0.800 0.003 0.000 0.010 0.254

* AuEq metal values are calculated using: Au 1792.60 USD/oz, Ag 23.13 USD/oz, Cu 4.37 USD/lbs, Pb 1.05 USD/lbs and Zn 1.52 USD/lbs on November 28, 2021.

Table 2: 2021 Gold Standard drill collar locations.

Hole ID Collar Easting Collar Northing Datum/Zone Azimuth Dip Length GSD-21-01 648672.7 5811100.9 UTM NAD83 9N 139 47.7 117.2 GSD-21-02 648672.8 5811101.3 UTM NAD83 9N 131.5 69.1 135 GSD-21-03 648672.6 5811101.4 UTM NAD83 9N 128.8 88.2 93 GSD-21-04 648672.5 5811101.1 UTM NAD83 9N 173.9 48.6 123 GSD-21-05 648672.5 5811101.2 UTM NAD83 9N 171.6 68.3 97 GSD-21-06 648672.6 5811101.4 UTM NAD83 9N 170.6 79.2 139 GSD-21-07 648672.4 5811100.8 UTM NAD83 9N 187.2 47.3 145 GSD-21-08 648672.1 5811101.3 UTM NAD83 9N 189.3 69 108 GSD-21-09 648672.8 5811100.2 UTM NAD83 9N 211 88.3 95.46 GSD-21-10 648673.4 5811100.2 UTM NAD83 9N 112.5 52.7 90 GSD-21-11 648673.1 5811101.7 UTM NAD83 9N 110 88 60.65

The 2021 maiden exploration drilling consisted of 11 shallow drill holes totalling 1203 m, which were designed to test the Goldzilla Hinge Zone, a small section of the 800 m Goldzilla Vein. All holes intersected anomalous high gold polymetallic mineralization and/or quartz-chlorite-sulphide veining confirming the presence of a new orogenic gold system which remains open both along strike to the southeast and down dip. The Gold Standard property comprises multiple extensive shear-hosted orogenic quartz-chlorite-sulphide veins up to 20 m wide and 1000 m long outcropping at surface (Goldstandard Overview Map Veins). Of these veins, only a small section of the Goldzilla has been drill tested to date (60 m of strike and 55 m down dip) leaving the majority of this vein unexplored along strike and at depth. The property is located in a key geologic setting along a regional scale under-explored high strain zone that extends for more than 100 km in a NNW-SSE direction. (2021 Video Link Here).

Goldstandard property highlights:

This mineralized orogenic system is part of a regional high strain zone, a brittle and ductile, sub-vertical shear zone system that is proximal to the boundary between the Intermontane and Insular superterranes, demarked by the Coast Shear Zone. Localization of high strain zones within the system are associated with sheeted, oxidized, sulphide-bearing quartz veins and shear zones that have been identified in outcrop with a strike length of 4.6 km and 1.5 km wide, which remains open in all directions. Discrete gold bearing quartz veins and shears trend up to ~1 km in strike with 500 m of vertical extent and are up to 20 m in width. They host variable amounts of gold mineralization, oxidized pyrite and disseminated pyrite with chalcopyrite. Extensive regions of snow-pack abatement and glacial recession along the regional under-explored high stain zone provide for extensive areas recently exposed with excellent discovery potential. (High Strain Zone).

The 2021 inaugural drill program and additional prospecting and mapping has further confirmed the presence of a strong gold mineralized orogenic system that remains largely unexplored on Goldstandard providing for tremendous additional discovery potential both on surface and at depth. Based on results from the maiden shallow exploratory drilling, an additional follow up drill program is recommended on Goldzilla to outline the gold mineralization in the 3rd dimension both along strike and to depth. Future maiden drilling is also recommended to test the gold potential of the nearby Kraken and Phoenix veins (Phoenix Outcrop) as well as the Leviathan and East veins.

Results from the Gold Standard property have confirmed the presence of a strong gold mineralized orogenic system on the Gold Standard property at surface and at depth where veins occur in an en-echelon pattern to the regional north-northwest orientation of the major shear zones. The prolonged faulting and shearing within this under-explored regional high strain zone on the Gold Standard property provided extensive conduits for mineralizing fluids and favourable sites for mineralization (shears Image). These orogenic characteristics are consistent with gold-bearing mineralized veins and shear zones. Orogenic gold system are often deep rooted and are mined to depths of 1 to 3 km (Tectonic Setting). Approximately 67 % of Canadian gold production comes from orogenic systems in world class geologic settings, with examples including the nearby Bralorne Pioneer Camp in British Columbia (4.17 Moz) with depths to ~2 km, and many regions within the Canadian shield including Kirkland Lake (>40 Moz) (kirkland Lake), Timmins (>70 Moz), Val d’Or/Noranda (>69 Moz) and Red Lake gold camps (>29 Moz). These gold deposits typically contain average mining grades of ~5 gpt Au to ~15 gpt Au.

Juggernaut Exploration’s 100 % controlled Gold Standard property is an original discovery with no previous recorded work in the area and is situated 1 km north of tidewater along the Central Coast of British Columbia approximately 4 km from major infrastructure.

Dan Stuart, President and CEO of Juggernaut Exploration, states: The results from the maiden exploration drilling on Goldstandard has confirmed gold mineralization in the subsurface. This shallow exploratory drilling on the Goldzilla Hinge Zone has barely begun to scratch the surface on this extensive orogenic gold system. We look forward to unlocking the full gold potential by drilling Goldstandard in 2022 and beyond, the next exploration season is shaping up to be an exciting one.

Qualified Person

Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

Other

Oriented HQ-diameter diamond drill core from the drill campaign is placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core boxes are transported by helicopter to the staging area, and then transported by truck to the core shack. The core is then re-orientated, meterage blocks are checked, meter marks are labelled, Recovery and RQD measurements taken, and primary bedding and secondary structural features including veins, dykes, cleavage, and shears are noted and measured. The core is then described and transcribed in MX DepositTM. Drill holes were planned using Leapfrog GeoTM and QGISTM software and data from the 2017-2019 exploration campaigns. Drill core containing quartz, chlorite-schist, sulphide(s), or notable alteration are sampled in lengths of 0.5 to 1.0 meters. Core samples are cut lengthwise in half, one-half remains in the box and the other half is inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Standards, blanks and duplicates were added in the sample stream at a rate of 20%. All samples, including core, rock grabs, channels and talus samples, are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. A transport company takes them from the core shack to the ALS labs facilities in North Vancouver or MSA labs facilities in Langley. ALS (and MSA) is either Certified to ISO 9001:2008 or Accredited to ISO 17025:2005 in all of its locations. At ALS (and MSA), samples are processed, dried, crushed, and pulverized before analysis using the ME-ICP61 and Au-ICP21 (ICP-130, ICA-5Ag, and FAS-124) methods. Overlimits are re-analyzed using the ME-ICP61, Au-ICP21, and Ag-GRA21 (FAS-428, ICA-6Ag, and FAS-425) methods. If Gold is higher than 5 gpt, the labs will re-analyze using Metallic Screening Au-SCR24C (MSC-150) method. The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.

For more information, please contact:

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Dan Stuart

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604)-559-8028

www.juggernautexploration.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain disclosure in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut’s operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.