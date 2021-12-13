Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 13 December 2021 – On 5 November 2021, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 20 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 3 February 2021.



Under the programme initiated 5 November 2021, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 3.7 billion in the period from 11 November 2021 to 1 February 2022.

Since the announcement 6 December 2021, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

B shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,718,828 1,252,469,136 6 December 2021 105,000 711.31 74,687,199 7 December 2021 102,000 719.50 73,388,947 8 December 2021 100,000 738.87 73,886,698 9 December 2021 99,716 747.34 74,521,658 10 December 2021 100,000 747.76 74,776,412 Accumulated under the programme 2,225,544 1,623,730,049

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 30,415,276 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,310,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 20 billion during a 12-month period beginning 3 February 2021. As of 10 December 2021, Novo Nordisk has since 3 February 2021 repurchased a total of 31,661,725 B shares at an average share price of DKK 565.96 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 17,919,256,493.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 47,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Further information

Media: Mette Kruse Danielsen +45 3079 3883 mkd@novonordisk.com Michael Bachner (US) +1 609 664 7308 mzyb@novonordisk.com Investors: Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com David Heiberg Landsted +45 3077 6915 dhel@novonordisk.com Mark Joseph Root (US) +1 848 213 3219 mjhr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement no. 79 / 2021

