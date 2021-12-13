The Global Stone Paper Market is expected to grow by $ 1828.26 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stone Paper Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190016/?utm_source=GNW

76% during the forecast period. Our report on the stone paper market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising concerns over deforestation and expanding need for high-quality and efficient labeling. In addition, rising concerns over deforestation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The stone paper market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The stone paper market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Packaging paper

• Self adhesive paper

• Labelling papers

• Others



By Geographic

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the implementation of stringent government regulations related to traditional paperas one of the prime reasons driving the stone paper market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on stone paper market covers the following areas:

• Stone paper market sizing

• Stone paper market forecast

• Stone paper market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stone paper market vendors that include Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co., Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd., Shenzhen Stone Paper New Materials Co. Ltd., Sphera International, Stone Paper Italia, STP STONE PAPER GmbH, Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., TBM Co. Ltd., The Stone Paper Company, and WestRock Co. Also, the stone paper market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190016/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________