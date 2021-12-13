Metaplace.finance, First 3.0 decentralized metaverse marketplace on Binance Chain, e-marketplace

Tallinn, Estonia, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Metaplace is a decentralized all-in-one online marketplace with integrated features of metaverse. This marketplace allows its users access to multiple products including

Financial assets (NFTS, in-game assets, crypto exchange)

Consumer goods

Virtual real estate (Tokenization)

Apart from offering a wide variety of products, this e-marketplace allows users to pay through multiple cryptocurrencies. This marketplace is really a one stop shop for all users.

Metaplace has a vision to provide a fully decentralized marketplace. It strongly believes in transforming administrative power to community members. Users on this platform are free to participate in a wide variety of decisions on the platform, specifically decisions regarding new launches, upgrading policies and pricing of commodities. Apart from governance on the platform, Metaplace also offers.

Why BSC Network?

Binance Smart Chain is a multi-chain protocol that offers its users the facility of lower transaction fees and faster delivery that can only be achieved through BSC chain. We know how much you dislike higher gas fees and any other hidden charges, to counter your concerns we bring you the facility of lower fees and faster delivery in one platform.

Rug-pull protected

Metaplace gives their users plenty of time to secure their funds before an administrator, developer, or hacker could move them. Liquidity will be locked for 25 years.

Metaplace Features

Metaplace is a decentralized all-in-one online marketplace with integrated features of metaverse, enabling buyers to physically examine goods through virtual reality.

Decentralized marketplace

Unlike a centralized marketplace that is administered by a middleman, Metaplace is a decentralized structure. The main distinguishing feature between a decentralized and centralized structure is the need of a middleman for administering the market. Where a decentralized marketplace like Metaplace is self-regulating, meaning that the market drives itself towards equilibrium and in any case if it does require assistance, it has a DAO governance model where all members contribute towards decision making.

Staking

Metaplace offers upto 500% APY for providing liquidity in staking pools. This provides an additional benefit to community members and users to earn a passive source of income.

Online marketplace

Metaplace is a decentralized online marketplace that offers you a diversified shopping experience through your desktops. It eliminates the need of gathering buyers and sellers in a single place to initiate trading. Buyer and sellers across the globe can register themselves online and initiate trading.

Diversified market structure

Metaplace specializes in multiple different products including regular goods, real-estate and financial tangible and intangible tokens. We are the first marketplace to offer such diversified products in a single platform, that too, with integrated metaverse. Now either you want to purchase an electronic device or a piece of property, you can physically examine or visit the site. Our virtual reality will make it possible.

Cross chain interoperability

Metaplace also offers multi chain asset transfer.

Metaverse

In addition to other exciting features, metaplace is also equipped with metaverse. Users on this platform can use virtual reality to examine products before purchasing.

Featured Ads

Metaplace users will be able to market their products on this large platform through signing up for our featured ads section. Sellers can market their product through featuring their ads by signing up through a certain fee on the platform.

Utility token

Metanplacs $MPC can be used to unlock different features on the platform

Metaplace revenue model

Metaplace generates revenue by charging a commission transaction fee of 0.5 to 1% on each transaction. The sale of utility tokens is another method of generating revenue. The utility token sale function is based on constant intertemporal utility and positive marginal utility. The fee model, on the other hand, includes the function 0e-δτ X (ƒ+κτ)dt Where the fee charged К should be less than or equal to F-ƒ. The fee functions like a tax that increases the price consumers pay and decreases the equilibrium quantity to qdX(ƒ+КƮ). And δ is the interest rate, d is the subscript of the inverse demand function.

Mission and vision

Metaplace aims to elevate traditional ecommerce through revolutionizing the e-marketplace by bringing similar features to a decentralized blockchain structure. Metaplace also adds other crypto features that include staking and metaverse to enhance user experience. Our mission is to create a decentralized marketplace for the future. A one stop shop for all goods and services ranging from crypto assets to real estate. Our users will be able to find anything and everything here. Our community standards will be mentioned on the platform, and regularly checked based on user engagements. We aim and hope to provide a safe community with extraordinary services

To know more about this visit our website to learn about the technicalities of this project on our whitepaper.

Media Contact:

Website: http://metaplace.finance/

Application: https://app.metaplace.finance/

Whitepaper: http://metaplace.finance/whitepaper.pdf

Medium: https://metaplacebsc.medium.com/

Github: https://github.com/metaplacebsc

Telegram: https://t.me/metaplacebsc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/metaplacebsc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metaplacebsc/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/metaplacebsc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWF4GacAbidx_r9iZUItiw

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/metaplacebsc