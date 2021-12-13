United States Aluminium Extrusion Market Report 2021-2027: Key Manufacturers are Introducing Product Advancements with Current Facilities and Better Proficiency

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Aluminium Extrusion Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US aluminium extrusion market is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027

Extruded aluminium provides recyclability, high electrical and thermal conductivity, and ductility. Also, the aluminium extrusion can be modified according to the customer's requirements. Accordingly, it finds wide-ranging applications in end-use industries, such as automotive, transportation, construction, and electrical, in the US.

The major factors that drive the market growth in the US include the growing application of aluminium extruded products in the construction, machinery, and equipment, and consumer goods industries in the US.

Furthermore, the key manufacturers operating in the US are introducing product advancement with current facilities and better proficiency. Besides this, as extruded aluminium products are widely used in the automotive sector, the rising sales of vehicles are firming up the market growth.

The US aluminium extrusion market is segmented based on product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented into shapes, rods & bars, pipes & tubes. Based on application, the market is segmented into building & construction, automotive & transportation, consumer goods, machinery and equipment, others

