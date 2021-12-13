The Fruit and Vegetable Market is expected to grow by $ 42.61 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fruit and Vegetable Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190013/?utm_source=GNW

08% during the forecast period. Our report on the fruit and vegetable market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by government initiatives to increase agriculture production and rise in veganism. In addition, government initiatives to increase agriculture production is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fruit and vegetable market in US analysis includes product and distribution channel segments.



The fruit and vegetable market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Non-organic fruits and vegetables

• Organic fruits and vegetables



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the increasing consumption of processed fruit and vegetable productsas one of the prime reasons driving the fruit and vegetable market growth in US during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fruit and vegetable market in US covers the following areas:

• Fruit and vegetable market sizing

• Fruit and vegetable market forecast

• Fruit and vegetable market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fruit and vegetable market vendors in US that include Chiquita Brands International Sarl, Dole Food Co. Inc., Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, Salix Fruits, San Rafael Industries, Sunkist Growers Inc., Sysco Corp., and Tanimura and Antle Fresh Foods Inc. Also, the fruit and vegetable market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

