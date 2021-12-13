ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|6-Dec-21
|100,000
|€666.15
|€66,614,990.00
|7-Dec-21
|-
|-
|-
|8-Dec-21
|27,797
|€711.05
|€19,765,140.24
|9-Dec-21
|24,727
|€698.68
|€17,276,334.54
|10-Dec-21
|62,530
|€684.84
|€42,822,826.35
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
