ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
6-Dec-21100,000€666.15€66,614,990.00
7-Dec-21 - - -
8-Dec-2127,797€711.05€19,765,140.24
9-Dec-2124,727€698.68€17,276,334.54
10-Dec-2162,530€684.84€42,822,826.35

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

