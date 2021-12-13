Broad Public Support for Not-for-Profit LTC: Poll

Toronto, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New polling released today shows a large majority, or 70 per cent, of Ontarians believe long-term care homes should be operated as not-for-profits, which re-invest budget surpluses into resident care and operations of the home.

The poll, conducted by Leger for AdvantAge Ontario, also shows that a majority of people, or 64 per cent, believe government policies should recognize the unique challenges facing not-for-profit and municipally-owned homes, by treating them differently.

The public opinion research validates the Ontario government’s decision earlier this month to guarantee low-cost loans to not-for-profit homes. The new measure will make it easier for not-for-profit homes to redevelop and build new beds.

“Ontarians have clearly expressed their preference for not-for-profit homes,” said Lisa Levin, CEO of AdvantAge Ontario, an association representing more than 200 not-for-profit and municipally-owned homes. “That preference is what drove our association to request a loan guarantee program from government. It’s encouraging to know Minister Phillips and the Ontario government are listening. Full credit to them for acknowledging the not-for-profit difference and enabling more not-for-profit beds to be built.”

A large majority of respondents, 81 per cent, also expressed concern about the prevalence of for-profit long-term care homes, with 48 per cent saying they were very concerned and 34 per cent saying they were somewhat concerned. According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, just over 50 per cent of all new homes in Ontario’s pipeline, 111 of 220, will be operated by for-profit corporations, which return dividends to their owners.

When asked by Leger what type of homes they would like to see built, 76 per cent of respondents said they would like to see more not-for-profit homes.

“There is clearly a difference in not-for-profit homes,” said Levin. “They had a better track record during COVID, have higher staffing levels and are accountable to their local communities. That’s why two out of three people entering long-term care select not-for-profit and municipal homes as their first choice.”

In addition to the new low-interest loans, the non-profit sector also requires assistance with development expertise. AdvantAge Ontario, which represents only not-for-profit and municipally-owned homes, and which is a leader in long-term care training, is looking to partner with government on the implementation of a robust capital planning training program.

“People prefer not-for-profit homes, so we need to build more beds,” said Levin. “The new government policy will help us do this. Our next step is rapidly scaling development expertise within our sector."

The online Leger poll sampled a total of 1,002 respondents. A probability sample of 1,002 Ontario residents would have a margin of error of +/-3.1% 19 times out of 20.

Detailed survey results can be found at http://www.advantageontario.ca/AAO/Content/Resources/Advantage_Ontario/Impressions_of_Long_Term_Care.aspx

About AdvantAge Ontario

AdvantAge Ontario has been the trusted voice for not-for-proft senior care for over 100 years and is the only provincial association representing the full spectrum of the senior care continuum. Our more than 400 members are located across the province and include not-for-profit, charitable, and municipal long-term care homes, seniors’ housing, assisted living in supportive housing and community service agencies.