Fund That Flip & Michalek Brothers Racing Partner Again to Drive Results, Really Fast

CLEVELAND, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fund That Flip, one of the U.S.’s fastest-growing fintech businesses and premier end-to-end real estate investment platform is today announcing its continued sponsorship of NHRA drag racing team, Michalek Brothers Racing (MBR) for 2022 and 2023.



“Fund That Flip’s success derives from being a reliable, responsive, and fast partner for our real estate entrepreneur clients. Michalek Brothers Racing is driven by those same core values — and similar to entrepreneurship, drag racing is all about maximizing performance,” said Matt Rodak, CEO and founder of Fund That Flip. “To top it off, our employees and our clients have absolutely loved going to the races and seeing the car in action, so we were thrilled to sponsor the team again.”

Fund That Flip is a New York- and Cleveland, Ohio-based fintech company that offers real estate investment opportunities to entrepreneurs so they can transform neighborhoods and communities throughout the U.S. The company provides industry-leading transparency into its underwriting and investment process, as well as access to reliable and fast capital. Over the past three years, Fund That Flip’s growth has accelerated by more than 300%, and the company was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America three times in a row.

Accessing steady, sustainable, and fast capital is one of the biggest challenges for real estate entrepreneurs, which Rodak personally experienced while rehabbing houses. The common strengths of speed and reliability, as well as the contingent of racing fans in the real estate industry, are what initially drew Fund That Flip to the NHRA drag-racing world and Michalek Brothers Racing.

“We are really excited to have Fund That Flip back as our lead sponsor. Since we started the partnership in 2020, they have been incredibly supportive of the team and our goals. It’s so fulfilling to work with people you genuinely like and who share your values of constantly seeking ways to improve performance,” said Kyle Michalek, MBR co-owner and crew chief. Together with brother and primary driver, Corey Michalek, the MBR team has won 16 races and are2-time IHRA World Champions.

Experienced real estate investors and NHRA fans alike can apply for funding for new construction or fix-and-flip opportunities — or passively invest in fractional shares of the loans to transform properties while earning up to a 9.25% annualized yield.

“We’re honored to continue to represent the Fund That Flip brand. Speed, reliability, and unity are what it’s all about, and there are big things coming in our partnership,” said Corey Michalek, MBR co-owner and primary driver.

Watch the Fund That Flip and Michalek Brothers Racing hype video from 2021. https://youtu.be/jZtpuH_x8r8 .



About Fund That Flip

Fund That Flip is the leading end-to-end platform for local real estate entrepreneurs. The company's technology platform focuses on providing solutions for the entire residential real estate market and passive wealth generation for both individual and institutional investors. With offices in New York City and Cleveland, Ohio, Fund That Flip helps restore communities across the United States through its network of experienced, dedicated real estate entrepreneurs, backed by a diverse base of investors. Additional information can be found at www.fundthatflip.com .