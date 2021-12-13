Instaclustr Advances PostgreSQL to General Availability on the Instaclustr Platform for Open Source Data Infrastructure Technologies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instaclustr , which helps organizations deliver applications at scale by operating and supporting their open source data infrastructure, today announced the general availability of PostgreSQL on the Instaclustr Platform .



Backed by full-service PostgreSQL management that includes secure and end-to-end database monitoring, optimizing, and scaling, customers gain the advantages of open source Postgres without the risk of proprietary lock-in or expensive licensing. The general availability of Postgres on the Instaclustr Platform comes after the completed public preview of the service for existing Instaclustr customers earlier this year. Postgres joins other fully open source solutions – including Apache Cassandra, Redis, Apache Kafka, and Open Search – as part of a complete ecosystem for customers’ data infrastructure needs.

PostgreSQL has earned widespread popularity and deployment on the strength of its extensibility and flexibility. The world’s leading object-relational database system, Postgres offers a particularly powerful and versatile solution applicable to myriad use cases. While Postgres’ ease of entry also contributes to its rapid adoption, the database becomes considerably more complex to manage at scale – requiring continuous optimization to maintain performance, security, cost-efficiency, and availability. In Postgres deployments involving mission-critical enterprise environments, proactive and continual monitoring and tuning are required to ensure proper operation.

Instaclustr for PostgreSQL is built to eliminate the costly overhead and risk common to organizations that operate the database internally. The managed solution can provide production-ready Postgres clusters in just minutes and, as part of Instaclustr’s platform, Instaclustr for PostgreSQL includes industry-leading 24x7 support and SLAs. Critically, it also delivers PostgreSQL in its 100% open source version, continuing Instaclustr’s guaranteed open source commitment to ensuring that customers always have complete control over their code and data, and total freedom from vendor or technical lock-in. This general availability of Instaclustr for PostgreSQL comes just months after Instaclustr’s acquisition of credativ , the global consulting company with more than 20 years of experience delivering comprehensive services and technical support for Postgres and other open source data infrastructure technologies.

Along with Instaclustr for PostgreSQL, the company is releasing an optional Application DBA Support service designed to assist customers with optimizing the impact of their Postgres deployments. Through this service, Instaclustr offers hands-on DBA assistance designed to ensure that customers’ application components receive the full support, maintenance, and optimization they require.

“PostgreSQL is a natural addition to the Instaclustr platform, as we continue to expand the data infrastructure ecosystem that we operate and support on behalf of our customers,” said Ben Slater, Chief Product Officer, Instaclustr. “Postgres is the world’s most popular object-relational database, it is incredibly powerful as a fully open source technology, and it requires specialized expertise to wield optimally in enterprise environments – allowing us to provide meaningful value. From avoiding the costs and technical complexity of self-management, to ensuring security, to enabling enterprise focus on building applications and innovation, we’re excited to introduce customers to the many reasons why Instaclustr for PostgreSQL is the best strategy for operating this powerful solution.”

New customers are invited to begin a free trial of Instaclustr for PostgreSQL , or contact the Instaclustr sales team to get started.

Instaclustr helps organizations deliver applications at scale through its platform for open source technologies such as Apache Cassandra®, Apache Kafka®, Apache Spark™, Redis™, OpenSearch™, Apache ZooKeeper™, and PostgreSQL®. Instaclustr combines a complete data infrastructure environment with hands-on technology expertise to ensure ongoing performance and optimization. By removing infrastructure complexity, Instaclustr enables companies to focus internal development and operational resources on building cutting-edge, customer-facing applications at lower cost. Instaclustr customers include some of the largest and most innovative Fortune 500 companies.