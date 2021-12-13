RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Changes to Board

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced that Paul V. Godfrey, C.M., Lead Trustee of RioCan’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has retired from the Board effective December 10, 2021. RioCan is pleased to announce that Siim Vanaselja, currently Chair of the Trust’s Audit Committee, will immediately succeed Mr. Godfrey as Lead Trustee of the Board.



“I’d like to thank Mr. Godfrey for his over 28 years of service and leadership on RioCan’s Board, first as Chairman and, since April 1, 2021, as Lead Trustee. Mr. Godfrey has been a pillar in the Canadian business community for decades, and his experience and leadership have been instrumental in leading the Board since the Trust’s formation”, said Jonathan Gitlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Trust.

“I share Mr. Gitlin’s sentiments in thanking Mr. Godfrey for his extensive service to RioCan’s Board. I look forward to working with Mr. Vanaselja in his new capacity as Lead Trustee. Given his wealth of experience, both as a Canadian business leader and as a member of RioCan’s Board since 2017, I am confident that there will be a seamless transition of the Lead Trustee role”, said Edward Sonshine, Chairman of the Board.

About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As of September 30, 2021, our portfolio is comprised of 210 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 36.9 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 15 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.