MOBOTIX Launches 18 New Products

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBOTIX announced 18 new products today consisting of innovative hardware and software solutions. This November’s Innovation Splash included first-of-its-kind camera technology and an expansion of MOBOTIX7—the company’s cloud-based monitoring platform.

Some major highlights of the product launch include:

The first hemispherical camera that combines infrared and LED white light in a single system

Intelligent apps and software developments give the MOBOTIX7 high-end video system an immense number of new application possibilities

A new convenient dome camera, hemispherical modules, and Thermal CIF modules specially designed for perimeter protection for the MOBOTIX7 cameras with up to 105° wide angle of view (FoV)

A fiber optic extension system allows lenses of a single camera (S74) to be up to 60 meters apart

The MOBOTIX entry-level MOVE portfolio has been expanded with three new water-repellent, nano-coating cameras that are perfect for any environment.

"This comprehensive launch is visible proof of our strategy, which we have been stringently pursuing since the introduction of the open MOBOTIX 7 platform," explained Thomas Lausten, CEO of MOBOTIX AG. “MOBOTIX is now able to solve every conceivable video technology project worldwide in the future- and cyber-proof manner - regardless of size, the number of locations, requirements or industry."

Lausten continued, "The launch of the MOBOTIX HUB video management system (VMS) in May 2021 was already an important building block. We can now offer both the hardware - i.e., the camera itself - and the software and applications, including VMS for all project sizes from a single source and at our extremely high MOBOTIX security level, as a convincing all-around solution provider."

Variety of innovations ensures a new launch format

All new hardware and software products are now available to partners and customers on our central launch website that dives even deeper in specifications and tech features.

"Ultimately, all these individual components of this product release combine with the existing portfolio to create customized solutions for our customers. Through the individual and effective combination of this vast potential, we can meet almost every need of our customers," explains Hartmut Sprave, MOBOTIX CTO.

Hemispheric Technology Revolutionized

MOBOTIX introduced hemispheric technology to the video security market back in 2008. Now, Germany's video security experts are again playing a pioneering role in the market by combining infrared and LED white light in a 360 omnidirectional camera for the first time. This breakthrough makes it possible to create color recordings even at night, allowing the reliable detection of the color of clothing or vehicles.

The MOBOTIX IoT Video System's classic dome cameras have been innovated with a manual adjustability that is now available at three different levels, giving users even more convenience and accuracy when capturing video.

Of course, both video security systems are integrated into the MOBOTIX7 platform, which allows the use of individual camera-integrated analysis software (apps).

High Flexible Tools: New Apps & Updates

The MOBOTIX7 platform continues to grow with new intelligent apps and updates for existing ones. These advancements make video analysis ever more flexible, precise and powerful!

All available Certified camera apps can be used free of charge for 30 days trial period at MOBOTIX. If a customer cannot serve an application with the existing app portfolio, MOBOTIX will work with them to develop the perfect application for their requirements.

MOBOTIX MOVE Series Incorporates Proprietary “EverClear” Coating

MOBOTIX also released several new models in their MOVE camera series, which include an attractively priced entry-level system and selective additions to more complex projects.

MOBOTIX has introduced the new EverClear coating with these new MOVE models. MOBOTIX EverClear use a special nano-technology to transform water drops into an ultra-thin water film upon impact that provides superior image qualities even when it's raining!

Flexibility and Cybersecurity as MOBOTIX Core Values

"We see more and more confirmation of our overall strategy. Companies or authorities are always facing new challenges to protect people, machines, or areas and in the course of process optimization. An existing MOBOTIX7 video system can flexibly cover these tasks, and the installation of suitable apps, without necessarily having to install new cameras," Lausten said. “This is a flexible, highly intelligent, future-proof and sustainable solution at the same time. And last but not least, it is highly cyber-secure."

This is also evidenced, among other things, by the certification of the leading institute for penetration tests in Germany from June of this year, which once again confirmed the best possible cyber security of MOBOTIX products and solutions.

Pure security was once - video technology can do much more

Security remains a core competence of video technology. Supported by Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence, MOBOTIX cameras can now do much more than that. "Video technology has the potential to make our lives safer and, above all, easier in the long term," concludes Thomas Lausten.

Video technology is revolutionizing the way we live and work. It's already improving processes in healthcare, public institutions such as schools or airports that need security cameras for safety purposes; it also allows retailers to provide an improved customer service experience by reviewing footage from their stores remotely when needed: which means less waiting time around customers' queries! And last but not least: camera tech within transportation offers smart city dwellers their best opportunities yet at safe, relaxed or sustainable travel across all modes of transport.

