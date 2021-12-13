U.S. Cleaning Products Market To Reach $2.89 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. cleaning products market generated $1.95 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $2.89 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

Surge in the number of households in the U.S., acceptance of cleaning products, and quick emergence of modern retail shops fuel the U.S. cleaning products market. On the other hand, availability of substitutes in the market hampers the market. On the contrary, rise in sales through online retails creates several market opportunities.

COVID-19 scenario:

The pandemic affected the U.S.cleaning products market positively as people were more conscious about cleanliness in the surroundings to avoid COVID-19 infection.

Due to lockdown and complete or partial closure, the demand for cleaning products from industries and offices declined.

However, shortage of raw materials and disrupted supply chain affected the demand-supply balance in the market.

The report segments the U.S. cleaning products market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and states.

Based on product type, the brooms segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the brushes segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021-2030.

Based on distribution channel, the big box retailers segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than one-fourthof the total market share, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, the dollar stores segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021-2030.

Based on the state, California contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-tenthof the total share, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. The US cleaning products market across Oregonis anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Key players of the U.S. cleaning products marketanalyzed in the research include Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc., Procter & Gamble, The Libman Company, Weiler Corporation, Perfex Corporation, Carolina Mop Manufacturing Co, Malish Corporation, American Textile & Supply, Inc., Brush Research Manufacturing Co Inc., and Carlisle Sanitary Maintenance Products Inc.

