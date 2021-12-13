Fidu and Hill's Pet Nutrition Partner to Kick Off Free Veterinary Nutrition Teleconsultation Service

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proper nutrition promotes wellness and helps manage illness, and pet parents crave specific diet recommendations for their canine and feline family members. Fidu's new alliance with Hill's Pet Nutrition gives primary care and specialty practice veterinarians unprecedented, complimentary, one-on-one access to comprehensive nutrition consultations with board-certified in veterinary nutrition via Fidu's virtual veterinary care platform.

Veterinarians simply visit FiduVet.com to upload a patient's relevant medical records and diet history along with their nutrition questions via Fidu's secure, streamlined online portal. Veterinarians may then either choose a video or telephone consultation time that fits their schedule or opt to receive a written report only.



Nutrition consultations are being offered for a limited time at no cost to the practitioner, thanks to the partnership between Fidu and Hill's Pet Nutrition. Every Fidu virtual visit includes a written report, supporting documents, and client education materials. This robust consultation—including follow-up, if needed—with a dedicated nutrition specialist furnishes continuity of care throughout the case.

"From inquiries about senior dogs with age-related sarcopenia or cats with disease-related cachexia, evaluating the nutrient profile of a client's home-prepared pet food, evaluate an ideal diet for dogs at risk of cardiac disease or cats with comorbidities—to advice on devising ways to make foods more palatable for dysrexic pets or instituting an assisted-feeding protocol in critically ill patients—we help veterinarians optimize patient care," said Mike Robbins, DVM, DACVIM (Nutrition), veterinary nutritionist at Hill's Pet Nutrition.

"Individualized diet recommendations support an integral component of all veterinarians' goals to extend and enrich the profound relationships between people and their pet family members," said Stewart Morgan, DVM, Ph.D., DACVIM (Nutrition) veterinary nutritionist at Hill's Pet Nutrition and Fidu veterinary nutrition consultant.

"We are thrilled to team up with Fidu to expand our nutrition consultation capacities and continue supporting veterinarians and pet parents through scientific educational outreach and increased access to nutrition specialty care," said Jolle Kirpensteijn DVM, Ph.D., DACVS, DECVS, Chief Professional Veterinary Officer at Hill's Pet Nutrition.

"Fidu's virtual consultation experience amplifies the medical expertise veterinarians can deliver to their clients. Strengthening patient care through expert, targeted nutritional guidance—all while saving time—allows veterinarians to efficiently concentrate on helping clients boost their pets' health," said Sue Ettinger, DVM DACVIM (Oncology), Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of Fidu.

"Fidu is honored to partner with Hill's Pet Nutrition so veterinarians everywhere can readily connect with invaluable nutritional expertise. Our nutrition consultation team helps veterinarians optimize the use of food as medicine, which also helps vets ensure that their clients continue to foster that special 'food as love' bond with their pets in the healthiest way," said Eric Garcia, Chief of Business Development and co-founder of Fidu.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

At Hill's, our decades of science and research guide us in creating nutrition that's a step ahead — so pets and pet parents can enjoy every day together. As the US #1 Veterinarian Recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, Ph.D. nutritionists, and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday foods, Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Healthy Advantage, and Hill's Bioactive Recipe, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about Hill's, our products, and our forward-thinking approach to nutrition, visit us at HillsPet.com or HillsVet.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

About Fidu

Created by a collaborative partnership between Dr. Sue Ettinger, Dr. Caitlin DeWilde, Dr. Mary Gardner, and Eric D. Garcia, Fidu fosters an inclusive ecosystem where primary care practice veterinarians and boarded specialists work seamlessly together to grant clients and their pets greater accessibility to high-quality medical information and consultation. Fidu provides ongoing veterinary oncology, nutrition, internal medicine, and dermatology teleconsultations to veterinarians wherever they care for patients or work up cases that will benefit from a specialist's medical advice. Visit fiduvet.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn (@fiduvet).

Media Contact:

Eric Garcia

+1-813-545-3044

eric@fiduvet.com

Related Links | https://www.fiduvet.com | https://www.hillspet.com

Related Images











Image 1: Fidu and Hill's Pet Nutrition





Fidu and Hill's Pet Nutrition logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment