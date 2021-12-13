Lingo Inks Multi-Year Wholesale Agreements With Incumbents and Other Carriers

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingo Communications ("Lingo"), a leading global Cloud/UC, LD/TF, and managed service provider, announced that it recently extended its existing commercial wholesale agreements with two Incumbent LEC's for multi-year terms. In addition, Lingo recently inked new agreements with three non-Incumbent Carriers, also for multi-year terms.

Lingo is best known for its ability to provide "enterprise-style" service and support to much smaller SMB customers at competitive rates. As part of that value proposition, Lingo also prides itself on being able to provide a wide range of services in each product category from Cloud/UC to TDM services depending on the needs of our customers. These agreement extensions and new agreements enable us to enhance our ability to provide a wide array of services to our business customers for a very long time into the future.

"Lingo has had a long relationship with some of these Carriers over many, many years and we could not be happier to be extending that relationship. In addition, we are pleased to have added these new Carrier arrangements which help us fulfill our mission to serve all customers with choice," said Vincent M. Oddo, CEO of Lingo. "Our value-added approach to everything we do is evident in our relentless innovation."

These latest Carrier agreements enhance Lingo's ability to achieve its internal goal to offer every business customer two or more service options for every major product in every major geographic area of North America. The services offered by Lingo are as follows: Cloud/UC, VoIP, TDM (POTs) voice, wired-broadband, fixed-wireless broadband, SD-WAN, and other managed services.

"Lingo's new Carrier agreements allow us to broaden our customer and product reach and fulfill our desire to serve our business customers with multiple-solutions to meet their communications needs which gives them the peace of mind they need to focus on driving their business," said Bill Morris, CFO at Lingo.

About Lingo

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC, LD/TF and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier, and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, broadband and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership, and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

