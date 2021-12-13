The Global Composite Materials Market is expected to grow by $ 29242.67 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Composite Materials Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190012/?utm_source=GNW

68% during the forecast period. Our report on the composite materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for composite materials in transportation industry and increasing number of opportunities for textile glass fibers and glass fibers in electronics sector. In addition, the rising demand for composite materials in transportation industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The composite materials market analysis includes the fiber type segment and geographic landscape.



The composite materials market is segmented as below:

By Fiber Type

• Glass fiber

• Carbon fiber

• Aramid Fiber

• Others



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the high demand for flame-retardant materials in electrical and electronics industryas one of the prime reasons driving the composite materials market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading composite materials market vendors that include Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Huntsman Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Aramid BV, and Toray Industries Inc. Also, the composite materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

