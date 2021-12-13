TapeReal Announces App Update and NON-FUNGIBLE MOMENTS™

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TapeReal has launched a new version of their Apple App, version 1.92, and along with this update, the company has released a new tagline and branding, which clearly puts TapeReal in direct competition with well-known large-scale video and social platforms.



TapeReal Founder and CEO Ali Shah: “This update has four goals: to help creators highlight and sell their exclusive content, empower users, and improve the shareability of user channels via the web.” These goals align with TapeReal’s foundational pillars as a social platform and marketplace that is privacy-first, creator-first, algorithm-free, and focused on authentic and meaningful content.

This update also includes newly designed profiles with larger photos, a separate feed for a creator’s exclusive content, an auto-play feature on the web, a mute button, and a speed-up function, all of which are unavailable on apps like YouTube and TikTok. Mr. Shah believes these new player features will increase video views and plays of audio posts while empowering users with more control over their content playing experience. To see the full list of new features and enhancements, visit TapeReal’s App store page and download the latest update.

TapeReal’s new logo and tagline reflect its positioning as a legitimate alternative to big tech, albeit set upon a very different foundation. TapeReal offers a strong option for generating income on day one by enabling content creators to sell access to their original content, creative processes, digital art (in video or audio formats), musical experiences, authentic life moments, wisdom and knowledge, and brief periods of time in which viewers and fans experience ultimate exclusivity. Mr. Shah adds: “On TapeReal, exclusives are NON-FUNGIBLE MOMENTS™ that you simply cannot duplicate or get anywhere else. By disabling screen recording on the app, TapeReal’s NON-FUNGIBLE MOMENTS are protected from being copied. This preserves the privacy and sanctity of a creator’s work.”

For now, creators can monetize and sell access to their exclusive content with TapeReal’s in-app currency, RealCoins. However, TapeReal will continue to evolve the platform to meet the income generating needs of our creators and is also exploring the ability to mint NON-FUNGIBLE MOMENTS into unique, identifiable digital assets stored on the blockchain.

Many larger social platforms are introducing features that TapeReal already offers and has been offering for years, illustrating that TapeReal really has its finger on the pulse when it comes to what people are looking for. TapeReal is innovative, actively listening to the voice of the customer, and able to pivot faster to meet user needs better than the larger social platforms.

TapeReal is currently running an equity crowdfunding campaign on Equivesto, which is over 95 percent funded with only 7 days left in their campaign. Canadians can invest in TapeReal from as little as $250. Accredited Investors from abroad can also join this round by emailing TapeReal directly at info@tapereal.com.

About TapeReal

TapeReal is an authentic social audio and video space where creators can share, engage, and monetize their meaningful content.​ Privacy-first and algorithm-free, TapeReal ensures creators generate revenue and enables real social connections.

Website: https://tapereal.com

TapeReal’s Newly Designed Web Profiles: https://www.tapereal.com/@tapereal

Press & Media Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aaJkg-OhxIDM4sCZe433qII7Sufevzi2

Appstore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tapereal-watch-listen-earn/id1459260367

Equivesto Crowdfunding Page: https://portal.equivesto.com/offering/tapereal