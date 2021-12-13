EternalDoge: The New Dogecoin-based Token on the Binance Smart Coin

Singapore, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) EternalDoge becomes the newest Doge-based token to enter the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. Its name originates from the basis that Dogecoin is eternal since it lies on BSC. The previous Doge token varieties to get into the market were the likes of babydoge and minidoge.

EternalDoge Features

Rewards

Holders are rewarded 3% of EternalDoge on transactions to give back to their community. The project strongly hopes that the community will stay loyal and hold strong as the community grows.

Dev and Buybacks

The project uses a buyback mechanism. It uses 3% of the profits to buy back some tokens and burn them. The process will help support the growth and stability of the token. Ultimately, it will reduce the token supply making it more attractive to investors.

Eternal Reflections

EternalDoge transactions get charged a fee distributed among holders of the token. 3% of the transaction fees go into internal reflections.

Liquidity Pool

1% of the token goes into the eternal liquidity pool. The pool will allow users to buy and sell crypto on decentralized exchanges without the need for centralized market makers. Also, it will provide liquidity, speed, and convenience.

Tokenomics

Total Supply (100%): 1,000,000,000

Presale: 35%

LP: 24.01%

Airdrop: 23%

Exchanges and Development: 10%

Team: 7.29%

Unicrypt Fees: 0.7%

What is Next?

EternalDoge is in the second phase of development. During the first phase, the presale marketing, contract deployment, listing on the Pinksale platform, and the official launch of the token have been successfully concluded.

The second phase involves post-marketing, Twitter, and Telegram Growth in that order. The majority of the marketing will take place at this time. After all, marketing is the primary focal point of any crypto project to bring more investors to the platform.

The third phase will involve an application for audit and listings. Also, there will be further EternalDoge growth. We can expect more details on what will happen from the announcements on their social media.

About EternalDoge

EternalDoge is a crypto with a fanciful side. The reason is, it is an offspring of its "father" Doge. The token rewards its users by distributing back 3% of the transaction fee to its holders. By holding, you can be sure to earn more EternalDoge over time.

Notably, EternalDoge has an ample supply and low price. Over time, when the marketing is launched and fully operational, the price may grow. However, the token has a fixed supply, and a proportion will be bought and burnt to reduce the supply. Consequently, the value will increase over time.

You can get more information on the token in their: