The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market is expected to grow by $ 1113.78 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 17.76% during the forecast period

76% during the forecast period. Our report on the lithium-ion battery recycling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in demand for electric vehicles and stringent government regulations and EPA guidelines that limit environmental hazards. In addition, increase in demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The lithium-ion battery recycling market analysis include Source and Geography segments.



The lithium-ion battery recycling market is segmented as below:

By Source

• Non-mobility

• Mobility



By Geographic

• APAC

• ROW



This study identifies the effective use of lithium-ion batteries in biomedical devicesas one of the prime reasons driving the lithium-ion battery recycling market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on lithium-ion battery recycling market covers the following areas:

• Lithium-ion battery recycling market sizing

• Lithium-ion battery recycling market forecast

• Lithium-ion battery recycling market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lithium-ion battery recycling market vendors that include American Manganese Inc., American Zinc Recycling, Glencore Plc, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., Neometals Ltd, Raw Materials Co. Inc., Recupyl Sas, Retriev Technologies, Sistemas de Tubo Ambiental SA de CV, and Umicore. Also, the lithium-ion battery recycling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

