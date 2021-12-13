Bacteriological Testing Sourcing and Procurement Market Size to Increase by $ 15.16 Billion | Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends | Vantage Market Research (VMR)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bacteriological Testing Market size is expected to reach USD 15.16 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period which drives from 2021-2028. Nowadays, the number of patients suffering from several diseases is rising tremendously. Thus, with increasing number of diseases the consciousness of consumers regarding health is also increasing. Thus, the people are turning towards plant based, regenerative, immunity boosting and sustainable food and beverages for the better and healthy life; in turn increasing the demand for bacteriological testing in food and beverages sectors further driving the growth of the market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Bacteriological Testing Market By Technology, Traditional, Rapid), By Component (Instruments, Test Kits, Consumables & Reagents), By Bacteria (Coliform, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria, Legionella, Others (Staphylococcus, Clostridium, Bacillus, Shigella, And Vibrio), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)” The market size stood at USD 10.85 billion in 2020.



Market Overview:

Upsurge in Disposable Income and Population

The rapid pace of urbanization in developing economies such as India, China, and others is leading which is increasing disposable income and spending power of population which will support the Bacteriological Testing Market growth. Also, the population is increasing tremendously across the globe. Thus, demand for food supply is increasing tremendously leading to increase in bacteriological testing which is further anticipated to boost the market in near future over the forecast period. Also, health-conscious consumers are moving towards the immunity boosting food which is further fuelling the Bacteriological Testing Market growth.

Increasing demand from healthcare sectors and R&D

The research and development are working tirelessly to improve the technology. Also, several private organizations are investing their money for development. Since past few years, the number of pharmaceutical industries are increasing tremendously owing to the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals due to increasing population. As a result, the demand for bacteriological testing in pharmaceuticals is increasing which is further driving the Bacteriological Testing Market over the forecast period. Moreover, owing to the rising prevalence of diseases, the pressure on research and development is also rising regarding the new innovative solutions to tackle the rising diseases prevalence situation. Increasing the demand for bacteriological testing from R&D sector is further propelling the growth of the Bacteriological Testing Market.

Impact of COVID-19:

The present epidemic has affected every market in the world. Many businesses, including the worldwide Bacteriological Testing Market, have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To battle the epidemic, the government and nations have implemented a number of strict measures, including lockdown and adjustments to a number of industrial rules, in order to assist various enterprises in remaining competitive. The paper includes a full breakdown of the pre- and post-pandemic effect analysis. During the COVID-19 situation, the market is projected to gradually gain traction by implementing strategic plans.

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Bacteriological Testing Market

North America is projected to hold the largest share for Bacteriological Testing Market; However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The growing economies in the Asian countries such as India, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and others; are anticipated to witness the market growth in the region. China and India are one of the most populated countries in world; thus, increasing the demand for bacteriological testing in pharmaceuticals, in food and beverages industries further propelling the market growth.

List of Prominent Players in the Bacteriological Testing Market:

Sr. No. Companies Headquaters 1. SGS Switzerland 2. Bureau Veritas France 3. Intertek U.K. 4. Eurofins Luxembourg 5. TÜV SÜD Germany 6. ALS Limited Australia 7. 3M U.S. 8. Thermo Fisher U.S. 9. Merck U.S. 10. Agilent U.S.

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In June 2021, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) invested in new technology that can discriminate between bacterial and viral infections using only a single drop of blood per patient. Tools that can quickly detect the presence or absence of previously unknown pathogens are critical in an effective defence against future pandemics.



This report provides details about prevalence, incidence, distribution of patients, and average price of treatment, market & technological trends and new product developments of Bacteriological Testing Market.

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 10.85 Billion Market Forecast for 2028 USD 15.16 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR of 7.8%% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered Based on Bacteria, the Bacteriological Testing Market has been segmented as follows:



Coliform

Salmonella

Campylobacter

Listeria

Legionella

Others (Staphylococcus, Clostridium, Bacillus, Shigella, and Vibrio) Based on End-use Industry, the Bacteriological Testing Market has been segmented as follows:



Food & beverage

Water

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics Based on Technology, the Bacteriological Testing Market has been segmented as follows:



Traditional

Rapid Based on Component, the Bacteriological Testing Market has been segmented as follows: Instruments

Test kits

Consumables & reagents Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

