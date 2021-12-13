The Global Cybersecurity Market is expected to grow by $ 189.70 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.97% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cybersecurity Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190007/?utm_source=GNW

97% during the forecast period. Our report on the cybersecurity market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by adherence to regulatory requirements and increase in use of mobile devices. In addition, adherence to regulatory requirements is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cybersecurity market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The cybersecurity market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geographic

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing IT security budgetas one of the prime reasons driving the cybersecurity market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cybersecurity market covers the following areas:

• Cybersecurity market sizing

• Cybersecurity market forecast

• Cybersecurity market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cybersecurity market vendors that include Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Corporation Service Co., Fortinet Inc., HP Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., and The Boeing Co. Also, the cybersecurity market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190007/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________