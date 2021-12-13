The Global Gender Reassignment Surgery Market is expected to grow by $ 209.07 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gender Reassignment Surgery Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190006/?utm_source=GNW

41% during the forecast period. Our report on the gender reassignment surgery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in number of people opting for sex-change surgeries globally and favorable government policies in the US. In addition, increase in number of people opting for sex-change surgeries globally is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gender reassignment surgery market analysis includes the gender transition segment and geographic landscape.



The gender reassignment surgery market is segmented as below:

By Gender Transition

• Male to female

• Female to male



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing gender reassignment surgical centersas one of the prime reasons driving the gender reassignment surgery market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on gender reassignment surgery market covers the following areas:

• Gender reassignment surgery market sizing

• Gender reassignment surgery market forecast

• Gender reassignment surgery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gender reassignment surgery market vendors that include Boston Medical Center, Bupa, Cleveland Clinic, CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Moein Surgical Arts, Mount Sinai Centre for Transgender Medicine and Surgery (CTMS), Phuket International Aesthetic Centre (PIAC), Rumer Cosmetic Surgery, Sava Perovic Foundation Surgery, and Transgender Surgery Institute. Also, the gender reassignment surgery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

