An Exciting, New Upgrade to Volly’s Digital Engagement Platform

WOBURN,MASS, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volly, an industry-leading provider of dynamic technology and marketing services for banks and mortgage companies, announced today a new upgrade to its Digital Engagement platform. The highlight of the platform upgrade is the integration of verification tools that identify areas of concern within client email lists, validate addresses, and protect senders against a wide range of email-based threats.

The most common reason for a failed email delivery is that the address was not valid. Volly’s Digital Engagement platform will now perform independent, real-time scans that analyze client data for problematic or non-deliverable email addresses, with the result being better protected sender reputations and more impactful marketing campaigns.

“A successful email marketing campaign starts with clean addresses,” said Volly CEO Jerry Halbrook. “Our latest Digital Engagement upgrade gives our clients highly deliverable, verified, and safe lists of email addresses. The upgrade also demonstrates to our clients that preserving and enhancing their deliverability authentication and domain reputations are top priorities for us.”

The Volly Digital Engagement platform offers speed-to-engagement technology, flexible campaign strategies, and real-time reporting.

About Volly

Volly is powering the dream of homeownership through industry-leading technology and dynamic marketing that drives the customer journey. The Volly Platform is a fully integrated, cloud-based Software-as-a-Service platform that combines Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Point of Sale (POS), Digital Engagement, and Custom Websites, all integrated with digital and print marketing capabilities and industry-leading creative marketing services. For more information, visit www.MyVolly.com or call (866) 435-7050.

About New Capital Partners

New Capital Partners (NCP) is a private equity firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. NCP partners with niche, tech-enabled services companies in the healthcare, financial and business services industries. Leveraging its extensive operational experience, NCP helps create significant value in portfolio companies by focusing on one core goal: building great companies. For more information, please visit www.newcapitalpartners.com