Unrivaled Brands Announces Agreement to Sell Inoperative Dyer Property for $13.4 Million

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company") announced today the execution of an agreement to sell the Company’s real property and building located on Dyer Road in Santa Ana, CA (the “Dyer Property”) for $13.4 million. The sale is expected to close in January 2022, and the Company will retire $9.0 million of outstanding debt on the property.



Notwithstanding the sale of the real estate at Dyer, the Company retains, through a wholly owned subsidiary that is not party to the sale, local approval to seek a license to open a cannabis dispensary at the Dyer building location. However, following the Company’s acquisition of the highly successful People’s dispensary, the Company is evaluating its options to develop the license, including consideration of the retail density in the area. The Company expects to make a final determination regarding the dispensary license in or about the first quarter 2022. If the city of Santa Ana grants approval to relocate licenses elsewhere in the city, the Company may consider using the dispensary license to open a dispensary in an underserved part of Santa Ana.

The sale has the effect of reducing carrying costs, freeing up capital and allowing the Company to direct its resources to brands or other dispensaries. With the close of the sale of Dyer Property, the Company will no longer bear any carrying costs, which include mortgage payments as well as taxes, insurance, security and other items, saving the Company in excess of $100,000 per month.

Unrivaled’s CEO Frank Knuettel II stated, “By selling the Dyer Property and eliminating the expenses associated with the property, we are another step closer to positive cash flow. We believe that focusing our time and capital on brands or other currently operating assets will result in a higher return on investment. We remain focused on becoming the dominant west coast multi-state operator and are continually leveraging our resources to reach that goal.”

