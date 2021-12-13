Digital Behavioral Health Platform TAO Connect Launches New Learner Dashboard, Offering Users Greater Personalization Experience

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAO Connect , a digital platform designed to make behavioral health care more accessible and effective, today announces the launch of its brand new Learner Dashboard. This highly anticipated upgrade allows users to easily and intuitively browse customized recommendations based on their activity and trending topics, while exploring new content visually represented as if it were their favorite streaming service. Through the new dashboard, users can track their progress of which modules they’ve viewed on a specific topic while the program queues subsequent videos represented as a “to-do” list. This level of integration keeps users on task of completed modulated sets of interest through TAO Connect’s full suite of mental health and wellness exercises.



“We want to continue to meet users where they are and provide them with mental health and wellness information on a platform that’s easy to use and intuitive," said Dr. Sherry Benton, chief science officer and founder of TAO Connect. “Our goal is the same in that we are working to improve patient outcomes and increase access to mental healthcare with our self-paced platform. The new Learner Dashboard works with our users and their activity to provide the assistance that they need in a way that is familiar to them.”

TAO Connect’s platform, used by universities and employers across the U.S. and Canada, contains more than 150 interactive sessions on anxiety, depression, sleep, sexual violence, substance abuse and more. Users can also access TAO Connect’s AI chatbot, TAO Assistant, which guides users through the platform to find a plan specific to the individual’s mental health needs. Various mental health exercises, such as a library of mindfulness meditations, exercises and journal prompts are also available on the platform.

Designed similarly to how users choose movies or series on streaming platforms, the Learner Dashboard is customized to offer specific titles by category, special interest, or by learning what the user has previously selected to offer more personalized suggestions. Some of TAO’s more popular titles are topics like Understanding Depression, Sources of Wellbeing and Getting Stuck in Our Thoughts.

“We’re thrilled to launch TAO Connect’s new Learner Dashboard to continue offering users engaging supplemental behavioral health content and providing them with the flexibility that they appreciate,” said Bob Clark, CEO of TAO Connect. “It’s important to us that we evolve along with our users’ needs and preferences. This is just the beginning of what’s next for TAO Connect.”

To learn more about TAO Connect, its technology and new dashboard, please visit www.TAOConnect.org .

TAO Connect is a virtual platform committed to reducing behavioral health disparities by bringing affordable, effective, and accessible treatment to people who have limited access. The online program provides therapeutic educational resources for common behavioral health problems using a comprehensive platform of virtual tools for therapists and clients. The tools provide information about client education, interaction, accountability, and progress assessment to facilitate effective results. TAO’s tools can be used as self-directed, minimally supported help with peer counselors or case managers, custom group support, brief psychotherapy sessions, traditional (50-minute) psychotherapy, or as a transition from inpatient back to the community.

