The Global Chicory Market is expected to grow by $ 195.73 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period

Our report on the chicory market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing inclination of consumers toward organic and nutritional products and the preference for chicory as a cheaper substitute for coffee. In addition, the increasing inclination of consumers toward organic and nutritional products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The chicory market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The chicory market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverages

• Dietary supplements

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rise in concern regarding negative effects due to high intake of caffeineas one of the prime reasons driving the chicory market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on chicory market covers the following areas:

• Chicory market sizing

• Chicory market forecast

• Chicory market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chicory market vendors that include Beneo GmbH, Cargill Inc., Delecto Foods Pvt. Ltd., Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt. Ltd., Murlikrishna Foods Pvt. Ltd., Natures Gold Production B.V., Pioneer Chicory, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt. Ltd., Starwest Botanicals Inc., and Xylem Inc. Also, the chicory market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

