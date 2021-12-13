Belships ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

AS Torinitamar, which is closely associated with Lars Christian Skarsgård, CEO in Belships ASA, has today acquired 25,000 shares in Belships ASA at a price of NOK 13.00 per share. After the acquisition Skarsgård holds 19 900 shares by his own, 525 000 shares through AS Torinitamar and 5 000 000 options in Belships ASA.

Please see the attached document for further details of the transaction.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

Attachment