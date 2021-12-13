Advisor Michael Markovich Joins Linsco by LPL Financial

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Michael Markovich has joined Linsco by LPL, the firm’s employee advisor model, to launch his practice, Encompass Wealth Management at LPL Financial. Markovich reported having served approximately $60 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement assets. He joins LPL from Morgan Stanley and will be the first member of a new Linsco office in Denver, Colo.



Having worked in the finance industry for nearly 30 years, Markovich has tenured experience in portfolio diversification, strategic investment and wealth accumulation. With a meticulous and goal-oriented focus, he outlines comprehensive investment plans for his clients, the majority of whom are high-net-worth individuals. Markovich provides financial recommendations and strategies that are customized for the dynamic nature of the investment ecosystem.

Seeking more independence and flexibility when it comes to managing his practice and his clients’ portfolios, Markovich decided to align with LPL. “Working under the Linsco model enables me to build out my practice on my own terms while offering my clients personalized financial advice. I feel empowered to make business decisions in my clients’ best interest while having access to LPL’s resources at scale,” said Markovich. “The support I have received from LPL during this business transition has been phenomenal — from dedicated onboarding support to marketing materials to website development, LPL has it all. The Linsco affiliation model gives me peace of mind knowing that my clients and my new practice are well taken care of.”

Comprehensive support with Linsco by LPL Financial

The Linsco model stood out to Markovich because of its blend of reliable business solutions. Equipped with LPL’s evolving wealth management platforms and technological capabilities, he can devote undivided attention to growing his clients’ wealth, helping them make clever investment decisions and help optimize the potential of their portfolios. Additionally, Linsco advisors receive comprehensive turnkey support that includes a dedicated marketing consultant, administrative professional services and an experienced branch management team to help support their goals and strategy.

Markovich looks forward to helping set the tone for Linsco’s newest office in the Greenwood Village area of Denver. He is eager to take advantage of LPL’s extensive network of like-minded financial professionals, who can help him expand his practice and form tight-knit partnerships.

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, “We extend our warmest welcome to Michael and congratulate him on the successful launch of his practice. With LPL’s support, more and more advisors are redefining their freedom and independence through a multitude of our affiliation models. Linsco puts the power in our advisors’ hands to stay at the forefront of this era in financial advice and differentiate themselves from the competition. While Linsco advisors enjoy all the perks of being LPL employees, they are still emboldened with the autonomy to manage their practices on their own terms. We all look forward to supporting Encompass Wealth Management at LPL Financial for years to come.”

