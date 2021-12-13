Financial Advisor Gene Foley Joins Linsco by LPL Financial

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Gene Foley has joined LPL, affiliating with Linsco by LPL Financial, the firm’s employee advisor model. He reported having served approximately $85 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.



Foley is a veteran who served in both the Army and Army Reserves prior to his honorable discharge as a captain. He began investing in college and started his career in the financial services industry in 1981—the same year he received the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service. Looking for more freedom and the ability to serve his clients’ best interests, Foley chose to find a new home for his business at LPL.

“I wanted the independence that comes with owning my practice, where I can truly focus on doing what’s most appropriate for my valued client relationships. I considered several other firms, but I believe LPL is the strongest fit for its ability to meet my clients’ diverse needs,” said Foley, who works remotely out of his home in Portland, Ore. In creating a new brand, Foley chose to name his practice “Emery Foley Investment Management at LPL Financial” to pay homage to his ancestor Emery Foley, an early Oregon pioneer.

He added that the Linsco employee model provides him with the “strongest level of comfort” because of the enhanced level of support. It allows him to have control of his practice without the additional demands of running the operations of a business.

More independence with the support of Linsco

Linsco advisors have brand autonomy and the ability to make decisions on how to best run their practice. With access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and innovative resources, advisors are equipped with the tools they need to create differentiated experiences for clients. On top of this, Linsco advisors receive comprehensive turnkey support that includes a dedicated marketing consultant, administrative professional services and an experienced branch management team to help support their goals and strategy.

Outside of work, Foley is a dedicated volunteer on numerous boards in Oregon and Washington states and is a past recipient of the Spirit of Portland award for his tenure with the Neighborhood Accountability Board of the former Portland Impact.

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We are delighted to welcome Gene into the LPL community, and we congratulate him on taking control of his business and how he serves his clients. At LPL, we understand that advisors want the freedom and flexibility to provide personalized financial guidance. We will continue leveraging our scale to offer innovative capabilities and other wealth management resources that deliver value and address the relevant needs of their clients.”

Related

Inside the Linsco by LPL Financial model

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial:

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2019-2020 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc