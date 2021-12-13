Financial Advisor Bob Trent and Team Join Linsco by LPL Financial

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Bob Trent has joined LPL, affiliating with Linsco by LPL Financial, the firm’s employee advisor model. In joining, he will launch his new independent practice, Trent Wealth Management of LPL Financial. He reported having served approximately $200 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.



Bob Trent started his career in corporate finance and marketing before shifting to the financial services industry in 2002. The move to LPL was the next step toward building a brand and multi-generational business to serve clients for years to come. With Trent Wealth Management of LPL Financial’s launch, Bob Trent will be the first advisor in a new Linsco office in Santa Rosa, Calif. He is joined by Senior Client Service Associate, Anthea Maybury, and is also bringing on his son, Oliver Trent, who will tap into LPL’s Advisor Institute to expand the team’s touch to the next generation of clients.

“We spent a great deal of time on due diligence to find the best wealth management firm to serve our clients, both now and into the future,” Trent said. “LPL stood out as a clear industry leader, and gives us the independence to run our business on our own terms, with more freedom to manage portfolios as we see fit for our clients. We will also benefit greatly from LPL’s expansive research and innovative technology, which allows us to work more quickly and effectively. We believe the ease of doing business at LPL will create more time for us to service clients at a higher level.”

Linsco by LPL provides added layer of support

The Trent team said they appreciate the enhanced level of support provided by LPL’s Linsco employee model, including the real estate sourcing and additional marketing resources to help build out their website and communicate more effectively with clients. Linsco advisors have brand autonomy and the ability to make their own decisions on the daily operations within their practice. With access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and innovative resources, they are equipped with the tools they need to create differentiated experiences for clients. Additionally, Linsco advisors receive comprehensive turnkey support that includes administrative professional services and an experienced branch management team to help support their goals and strategy.

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Bob and Anthea to the Linsco family, and are honored they turned to LPL to help build their perfect practice. We also welcome Oliver to our signature Advisor Institute program, which helps up and coming advisors gain valuable on-the-job experience while laying the groundwork for long-term growth. At LPL, we fundamentally believe that advisors should serve their clients the way they think is best, with choice and flexibility in how they build their business. We will support their vision and business goals by providing advisors with innovative capabilities and business solutions designed to meet advisors where they are in the evolution of their practice. We look forward to a long-lasting and exciting journey with Trent Wealth Management, and are thrilled to expand the Linsco presence in Santa Rosa.”

About LPL Financial:

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2019-2020 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

