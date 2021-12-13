The Global Wastewater Treatment Service Market is expected to grow by $ 18.74 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wastewater Treatment Service Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189987/?utm_source=GNW

41% during the forecast period. Our report on the wastewater treatment service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent environmental regulations and rapid industrialization leading to an increased demand for wastewater treatment services. In addition, stringent environmental regulations is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The wastewater treatment service market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The wastewater treatment service market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Chemical and pharmaceutical

• FPP

• Oil and gas

• Metals and mining

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) initiativesas one of the prime reasons driving the wastewater treatment service market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on wastewater treatment service market covers the following areas:

• Wastewater treatment service market sizing

• Wastewater treatment service market forecast

• Wastewater treatment service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wastewater treatment service market vendors that include Aries Chemical Inc., Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., SWA Water Holdings Pty Ltd., Thermax Ltd., VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, WOG Group, WSP Global Inc., and Xylem Inc. Also, the wastewater treatment service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189987/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________