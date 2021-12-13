AREA and Digital Twin Consortium Establish Strategic Relationship

BOSTON, MA, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the AREA and the Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) signed a Memo of Understanding (MoU). As IoT, digital twin, and augmented reality technologies bring the physical and digital worlds together, today’s announcement opens the door to significant benefits through collaboration. This includes exploring use cases to realize improved reliability, advanced compliance and risk management, reduced maintenance costs, increased productivity, and more effective training.

Under the MoU, DTC and the AREA will collaborate to:

Define industry requirements

Increase the degree to which enabling technology components interoperate

Align work underway to accelerate the adoption of digital twins and Augmented Reality in many vertical domains and use cases

Develop proof of value projects and programs, and joint marketing efforts

“We’re excited about the many opportunities our liaison with DTC will enable,” said Mark Sage, Executive Director of the AREA. “For AREA members, it’s a chance to help ensure that enterprise AR and digital twin technologies move forward in sync to accelerate adoption, reduce costs, and reap new benefits.”

“Augmented reality and digital twins are an ideal combination as together, they allow users to visualize the invisible,” said Dan Isaacs, CTO, Digital Twin Consortium. “This includes enhancing situational awareness and event intelligence for training in assembly, installation, maintenance, operation, compliance assurance, and safety. For infrastructure projects, this combination enables visibility inside the walls of a building or structure, or the power, connectivity, or water piping and conduits under streets and roadways, and much more.”

As the two organizations begin working together, Digital Twin Consortium and the AREA ecosystems can look forward to a growing number of jointly developed projects, events, and resources, including webinars, white papers, and presentations.

About the AREA

The Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) is the only global non-profit, member-based organization that is dedicated to the widespread adoption of interoperable AR-enabled enterprise systems. Whether you view it as the next computing paradigm, the key to breakthroughs in manufacturing and service efficiencies, or the door to as-yet unimagined applications, AR will have an unprecedented impact on enterprises of all kinds. The AREA is a program of OMG. Visit https://thearea.org for more information.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology in many industries, from aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group (OMG). For more information about Digital Twin Consortium, please visit our website at https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org/.

